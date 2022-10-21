ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: Will Dwane Casey shake up the rotation?

The Detroit Pistons have lost two of three games to start the season and there is plenty of blame to go around. But the biggest reason is the bench, which has been outscored 124-51 over the last two games, getting little contribution from anyone not named Jalen Duren. The starters are all averaging double digits, but there is a big drop off on the bench once you get past Duren, who is currently 5th among rookies in scoring with just under 10 per game.
Would Pistons make this proposed B/R trade for a former player?

The Detroit Pistons have only won one of their first three games, but they still haven’t had their full complement of players. It has shown in the second unit, which is missing Alec Burks, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel, and just got Isaiah Livers back after he missed the first two games. The bench has put up some ugly numbers in the first three games, but hopefully more help is coming.
Justin Verlander’s past suggests World Series future could be a dark one

The Houston Astros seem to be on a good track to win another World Series, but they could face issues with ace Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros are favored to win the World Series for a reason. After finishing the regular season with the second-best record of the entire league (106-56), they’re about to face the surprising Philadelphia Phillies, whose regular-season record of 87-75 did not suggest a deep playoff run was looming.
