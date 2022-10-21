The Detroit Pistons have lost two of three games to start the season and there is plenty of blame to go around. But the biggest reason is the bench, which has been outscored 124-51 over the last two games, getting little contribution from anyone not named Jalen Duren. The starters are all averaging double digits, but there is a big drop off on the bench once you get past Duren, who is currently 5th among rookies in scoring with just under 10 per game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO