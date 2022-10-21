Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Letter: David Palanzi, Leesburg
Editor: Leesburg voters, please consider the actions and not just the words of Mr. Rivera, who is the Republican Party's selection for the Leesburg District School Board representative. At the recent debate hosted and organized by several of our Leesburg PTAs, Rivera stated that after he is elected, he would...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Brian Dean, Purcellville
This line is repeated in a recent social media advertisement paid for by Stan Milan’s campaign for Purcellville mayor. First time Town Council candidate Ronald Rise, part of Milan’s slate, awkwardly repeats the phrase three times in the video, implying that there may be a nefarious or unfair influence caused by a major donor or organization involved in the town’s politics. After a simple review of the publicly available donation data, the facts tell an entirely different story than the one that the Milan campaign is hoping Purcellville voters will believe.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Amy Buchmeyer, Purcellville
Editor: Joel Grewe is running for Purcellville mayor Nov. 8. I first met Joel when I was a teenager involved with Generation Joshua (GenJ). Over a decade later, I am a Purcellville resident and still proud to call him both a mentor and a friend. I believe Joel’s personal character, his values and public service make him the best candidate for this office.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Public Schools Hires First Auditor General
Loudoun County Public Schools has hired Ahmad Woods to serve as the division’s first ever auditor general. According to the school district, the auditor general’s focus will on finding ways to improve services and service delivery to division stakeholders including identifying waste, fraud or corruption. Woods will identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve. His role will be “vital to maintaining an inclusive, safe, caring and rigorous learning environment as the foundation for student growth,” according to an Oct. 21 announcement from the school division.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
loudounnow.com
Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn
Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glen Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10thCongressional District candidate Hung Cao. Speakers at the campaign gathering included Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman who said he talked with Cao almost daily about what is going on in the community and said both Youngkin and Cao support law enforcement and initiatives for them, referring to Youngkin’s Bold Blue Line Initiative that combats rising crime and supports law enforcement across the state with increased recruiting, training, retention, and prosecution.
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Bay Net
Charles County Passes In-District Voting On Narrow Vote After Packed Public Hearing
LA PLATA, Md.– The Charles County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on October 19 to consider the proposed Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections, which changes the code of Charles County to require district commissioners to be elected only by residents of that district. Along with requiring district commissioners to...
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
loudounnow.com
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 people including members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: This is in response to the most recent constituent letter from Del. Dave LaRock. From his soapbox, the delegate has aimed his arsenal at the CDC, the evil federal agency which applies science, not cliches or misinformation, against the nation’s infectious enemies. Del. LaRock states the CDC has...
loudounnow.com
Tribute at One Loudoun Celebrates 5 Years
Senior living community Tribute at One Loudoun celebrated its fifth anniversary with a “Loudoun Lights, Sapphire Nights” gala for residents and guests Thursday, Oct. 20. Attendees sampled hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Tribute’s on-site culinary team, champagne and sparkling wine, and live music by the band Accidental Red.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
loudounnow.com
Dulles Realtors Report Home Sales Continuing to Slow
The Dulles Area Association of Realtors’ September 2022 Market Indicators Report showed Loudoun’s housing market continuing its shift back toward pre-pandemic norms for the seventh straight month. “While current economic factors like inflation are certainly at the forefront of the conversation, the Loudoun market as a whole is...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
loudounnow.com
Banshee Reeks Hosts ‘Puppies and Pumpkins’
Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services hosted a day of hayrides, pumpkin decorating, learning and puppy costumes at Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve on Saturday. The day included costume contest for dogs and their owners, hayrides, and pumpkin decorating, while partner organizations on hand shared information about obedience training, pet first-aid, and a demonstration by a Virginia Conservation Police K-9 officer. And in honor of Adopt-a-Dog month, visitors met animals looking for their new forever homes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
Comments / 0