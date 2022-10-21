Read full article on original website
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
17-year-old arrested for auto burglaries, leading Metro police on chase
A 17-year-old with a long history of run-ins with police was taken into custody again Monday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles.
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking
One person shot, in critical condition after shooting on Murfreesboro Pike; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot on Murfreesboro Pike Monday night and is in critical condition, police dispatch confirmed. The suspect is still at large and there is no one in custody at this time, police confirm. The incident was reported in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro...
Man flees from police onto Nashville airport taxiway
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly fled from a crash onto an active taxiway at Nashville International Airport.
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Man flees from police onto BNA taxiway
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that …. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that killed 4 students. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Suspect stopped...
Police warn of fake crime posts
Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends...
Mother of Nashville man missing for almost 10 years prays for answers
Almost 10 years after Ivan Moore disappeared, his family is still waiting for answers after all this time.
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
‘We really need help’: Mother pleading for son’s murderer to come forward
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “This pain is unlike any pain I’ve ever experienced,” Shameka Brown Kinzer said. Many questions remain after an 18-year-old boy was found shot to death in East Nashville. The mother of Isaac Brown is now pleading for someone to come forward...
At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
