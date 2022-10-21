ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

wnky.com

WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking

Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown. Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man flees from police onto BNA taxiway

Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that …. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that killed 4 students. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Suspect stopped...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police warn of fake crime posts

Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Mt. Juliet Police are warning about a fake social media post about a woman who was a victim of crime. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. This Week with Bob Mueller: October 23, 2022. Take a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash

Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter

Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Teenagers recovering from deadly crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a car crash that killed their friend on October 13 in Madison. Police have charged Deadre Conway with causing the deadly incident, after he was involved in a shooting and then seen on surveillance video speeding down Gallatin Pike South. That is when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 with 5 teenagers inside.
NASHVILLE, TN

