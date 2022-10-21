Read full article on original website
Related
KGO
Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
SAN FRANCISCO -- - The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others. Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the defending champions beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Sunday night.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey deal prompts explicit Rams reaction
Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, didn't mince words when asked about his thoughts on the rival San Francisco 49ers striking a deal last week for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "You thought, 'Oh s—. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports. "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination." ...
KGO
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey active against Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey is active for theSan Francisco 49ers' game against theKansas City Chiefs. McCaffrey's availability comes just three days after the 49ers and Carolina Panthers agreed to a blockbuster trade for the star running back and just two days after he flew to San Francisco and joined his new employer.
KGO
RB Christian McCaffrey given limited workload in 49ers debut
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After their bold trade for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan cautioned that while the move was made with an eye toward championship aspirations, it wasn't going to single-handedly get them a Lombardi trophy.
Comments / 0