Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, didn't mince words when asked about his thoughts on the rival San Francisco 49ers striking a deal last week for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "You thought, 'Oh s—. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports. "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination." ...

13 MINUTES AGO