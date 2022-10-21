Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Global Biosensors Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Application of Biosensors in the Medical Sector Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Biosensors Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biosensors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Biosensors are devices, which are used for detecting an analyte and a physiochemical component to produce a measurable signal. Biosensors majorly comprise three parts including a component that identifies analyte, produces a signal, and reader devices. The most commonly used biosensors are glucose detectors and pregnancy tests.
Global Deep Learning Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027 - Focus on Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Deep Learning Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering, By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), By End-User Industry, By Architecture, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global deep learning market is expected to witness...
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors
A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
The Worldwide Hair Wigs and Extensions Industry is Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Hair Type, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Hair Wigs and Extensions market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD...
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP® Ariba® Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta®, LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is...
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The One Inc and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the rapid delivery of a frictionless payment experience for customers, adjusters, agents, and vendors.
The UNH InterOperability Lab Plans to Launch New OCP NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 Test Suites
The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced they will soon be offering a new group of Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 test suites. The new OCP NVMe testing will be offered by the UNH-IOL in early 2023 and will assist Hyper-Scaler’s use case needs. The UNH-IOL is the sole provider of NVM Express® conformance and interoperability testing that is required for products to be certified for the NVMe Integrators List. This latest test offering expands the test validation available for products in the storage industry.
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative
Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
Amidst mounting global economic challenges, demand for market insight is pushing 55% of professionals from the US, UK, and France to consider acquiring companies or employing outside partners to continue enhancing their web data collection efforts – an increase of over 25% from just 24 months ago. New research...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $10.84 per share (as of market close on October 21, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 11.62%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
MYOV STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash is fair to Myovant shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Myovant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and...
Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market
The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Enable Everywhere Work and Provide Exceptional and Secure Employee Self-Service
Ivanti observes National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by reaffirming its commitment to provide effective security capabilities across its product lines. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced additional capabilities for the Ivanti Neurons platform to help protect the user experience, productivity, and organizational assets. With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to enable and secure Everywhere Work by combining Enterprise Service Management, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and cybersecurity to empower IT teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate – providing visibility, context, and enabling IT teams to resolve issues automatically.
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
