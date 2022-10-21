Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments

Read full article on original website
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined the Democratic Party exodus, emboldening the voices of other former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica and Rosa Arellano, who urged others to walk away on Wednesday's"Fox & Friends First." "You've got to understand Tulsi's background. She served our country in the military, she...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Kamala Harris Says Clarence Thomas Said 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
The vice president urged people to "speak" with their vote as she called the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade a "travesty of justice."
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
