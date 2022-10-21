Looking back at one of the most important plays of the Cincinnati Bengals’ season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor realized he “lied” to the team. On the night before the Bengals played a near-perfect game in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Taylor told the entire team he planned to call a deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, after the team's initial earned first down. ...

