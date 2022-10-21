Read full article on original website
First responders fight 2-alarm apartment fire in South Park
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple units responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Royal Drive in South Park Township Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call came in for a fire at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight
PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11. It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Channel...
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
How to watch Pa.’s highly anticipated Senate debate between Fetterman, Oz
Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race will have its only televised debate Tuesday in a highly anticipated event that could play an important role in deciding the outcome. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will square off for an hour starting at 8 p.m. in a live...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
As Pa. voter registration deadline looms, one party has an advantage. But will turnout match?
With Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline looming on Monday, Democrats continue to hold an advantage in numbers over Republicans both statewide and locally in the Lehigh Valley. But will that translate into voter turnout, and, by extension, victories for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8? Experts...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Listen live to the debate. Follow along here as WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter Robby Brod and WHYY’s Kenny Cooper...
