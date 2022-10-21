ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

wtae.com

First responders fight 2-alarm apartment fire in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple units responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Royal Drive in South Park Township Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call came in for a fire at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight

PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

