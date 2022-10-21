Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Woonsocket Call
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Woonsocket Call
Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Analysis Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
Woonsocket Call
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Incidence to Drive Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitor, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Multi-parameter Monitoring, Weight Monitoring), End-user (Hospital, ASCs), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global patient monitoring devices market is anticipated...
Woonsocket Call
Global Flexible Foam Market Report 2022: Versatility and Unique Physical Properties Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global flexible foam market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The automotive HUD market is estimated to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022. Vehicle buyers are getting increasingly...
Woonsocket Call
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Gambling Industry Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Tsogo Sun, Sun International, Peermont Global, 4Racing, Gold Circle, Ithuba, & Netbet - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The South African Gambling Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on the gambling industry and includes information on the state of the industry including casinos and online gambling, limited payout machines, horse racing and sports betting and the lottery. It includes information on influencing factors such as regulation, major players and developments.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Woonsocket Call
BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close
Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Woonsocket Call
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Woonsocket Call
Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp
Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Woonsocket Call
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Woonsocket Call
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
Amidst mounting global economic challenges, demand for market insight is pushing 55% of professionals from the US, UK, and France to consider acquiring companies or employing outside partners to continue enhancing their web data collection efforts – an increase of over 25% from just 24 months ago. New research...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors
A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
Woonsocket Call
ISAP2022: The 14th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific “Strengthening Synergies Between Climate Change and Biodiversity: From Science to Policy to Action”
28 November 2022, Plenary Sessions (Hybrid) 29 November – 5 December 2022, Thematic Tracks (Online) The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) will host the 14th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific (ISAP2022). Held in Japan, ISAP is an annual forum that features a range of discussions on sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific through Plenary Sessions and Thematic Tracks. This year, the Plenary Sessions will be held on Monday, 28 November at Pacifico Yokohama, and Thematic Tracks will be held online from Tuesday, 29 November to Monday, 5 December.
Woonsocket Call
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Woonsocket Call
Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market
The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Comments / 0