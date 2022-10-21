Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL World Reacts To What RGIII Said About Andrew Luck
Former NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III will forever be tied at the hip over their Heisman Trophy rivalry and the race to see who would go No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to have the kind of NFL career they wanted.
NFL
Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's
It has been a bumpy road so far for the Colts this season. With a dull tie in the regular-season opener followed by an ugly loss, the narrative had seemingly been written two weeks into September. Indianapolis appeared to be a team that was primed to struggle throughout the year.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Packers must make this trade after another injury blow to offense
The Green Bay Packers offense suffered an injury it cannot afford to Allen Lazard. In desperate need of wide receiver help, here’s where Brian Gutekunst should turn. Green Bay’s offensive display has been poor, to say the least, through seven weeks of NFL football. So, what should be done about it?
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel wins despite bad coaching decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel won the 4th game of his young career despite some questionable decisions. When Mike McDaniel became the Miami Dolphins head coach, many saw an offensive genius in the making. McDaniel showed poise and enthusiasm throughout training camp and many wondered when the wheels would fall off. After all, rookie head coaches eventually run into rookie mistakes.
WTHR
Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts fall to Tennessee, 19-10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts started slow once again and couldn't recover in a 19-10 loss at Tennessee Sunday. Matt Ryan threw two interceptions in the first half, the first of which was returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Adams, as Indianapolis fell behind 13-0 at halftime.
Yardbarker
Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
numberfire.com
Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
