Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Clinics Across Florida, New Jersey & California Advancing Mental Health in Underserved Communities – Awarded Funding from Teva Pharmaceuticals, Direct Relief and NAFC
Community Routes: Access to Mental Healthcare, a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, provides awards to support clinics expanding access to mental health services across three states. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Direct Relief...
Woonsocket Call
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ ECG System Named as Finalist in Fierce Innovation Awards Healthcare Edition
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, has been named a finalist in the 2022 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards for its Cardea SOLO™ ECG System. The awards recognize innovations that are transforming the healthcare industry.
Woonsocket Call
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Woonsocket Call
New ISACA Publications Highlight Machine Learning Technology and Compliance Risk for Auditors
The increased use of machine learning (ML) worldwide has created a greater need for IT auditors to understand the technology. ISACA's new white paper series, Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 1: Technology and Audit Practitioner's Guide to Machine Learning, Part 2: Compliance Risk, provides auditors with guidelines on the opportunities, risks and compliance requirements associated with the technology.
Woonsocket Call
Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow
Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology. Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial...
Woonsocket Call
Inotrem Announces That Its ESSENTIAL Phase II Study for the Treatment of Critically ill COVID-19 Patients Meets Its Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints
Results demonstrate statistically significant efficacy of drug candidate nangibotide in the treatment of patients with severe forms of COVID-19 Nangibotide treatment improves patients’ clinical status and shows a relative 43% reduction in mortality. The company will consult with regulatory authorities to advance a new treatment option to severe COVID-19...
Woonsocket Call
Career Development Training Package: Problem Solving & Decision Making Training & Much More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Career Development Package" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Package is aimed at enterprises & organizations who wish to provide a powerful and practical range of Learning & Development programmes to their staff. The year-long licence will help your organisation offer quality development programmes (a full suite of) to all your staff.
Woonsocket Call
HighTide Therapeutics Announces Presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2022
HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (“HighTide”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel multifunctional therapies for metabolic and digestive diseases, today announced that two abstracts related to its HTD1801 development program will be presented at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), in Washington, DC (November 4 – 8, 2022).
Woonsocket Call
Verily and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Expand Strategic Partnership to Establish Novel Registry of Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
The partnership’s first-of-its-kind participant-centered model will be critical in advancing clinical IBD research. Verily, an Alphabet company focused on precision health, and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and to improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases, announced today an expanded strategic partnership. The collaboration will focus on building a longitudinal registry to accelerate research in Crohn’s disease and in ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Woonsocket Call
McKennon Law Group PC – Pension Lawyers Represent Clients with Denied ERISA Claims and Recovers Benefits for Them
McKennon Law Group PC helps people figure out what type of pension plan is best, negotiates with the pension plan administrator, files claims if benefits are denied, and appeals denied benefits. The law firm has represented clients since 1986. According to announcements released by McKennon Law Group PC, it has...
Woonsocket Call
Owl Labs’ & Global Workplace Analytics’ Sixth Annual State Of Remote Work Report Uncovers Latest Remote and Hybrid Work Trends
42% of Workers Worry About Proximity Bias and Their Fears Aren’t Unfounded; Flexibility Is the New Workplace Norm. Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, in collaboration with leading remote work research and consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics, today released its sixth annual State of Remote Work report. Owl Labs surveyed more than 2,300 full-time workers across the United States to uncover the latest trends and perspectives around remote and hybrid work, from employee tracking software to the 4-day week.
Woonsocket Call
How Personalized Learning At The Wright School Can Close the Pandemic Learning Gap
Using a modern classroom curriculum to support your child. The pandemic created dozens of new challenges for teachers and students at a time when educational outcomes were already suffering. As time continued and new technologies advanced, many educators are adapting to a more personalized pedagogical approach to close the learning gap and address each and every student’s needs.
Woonsocket Call
The UNH InterOperability Lab Plans to Launch New OCP NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 Test Suites
The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced they will soon be offering a new group of Open Compute Project (OCP) NVMe® 1.0 & 2.0 test suites. The new OCP NVMe testing will be offered by the UNH-IOL in early 2023 and will assist Hyper-Scaler’s use case needs. The UNH-IOL is the sole provider of NVM Express® conformance and interoperability testing that is required for products to be certified for the NVMe Integrators List. This latest test offering expands the test validation available for products in the storage industry.
Woonsocket Call
Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Enable Everywhere Work and Provide Exceptional and Secure Employee Self-Service
Ivanti observes National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by reaffirming its commitment to provide effective security capabilities across its product lines. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced additional capabilities for the Ivanti Neurons platform to help protect the user experience, productivity, and organizational assets. With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to enable and secure Everywhere Work by combining Enterprise Service Management, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and cybersecurity to empower IT teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate – providing visibility, context, and enabling IT teams to resolve issues automatically.
Woonsocket Call
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Woonsocket Call
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
infiniDome Released Its GPSdome 2 Dual-Band Anti-Jamming Technology
- High-end GNSS protection with disruptive C-SWaP for Small-Medium platforms - infiniDome, a leading provider of GPS protection technology, has released the newest product of their anti-jamming solutions featured at the AUSA expo on October 10-12. The GPSdome 2, a cost-effective and lightweight device, provides simultaneous dual frequency protection from 3 directions of attack for both smaller and larger applications.
Woonsocket Call
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
Comments / 0