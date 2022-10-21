ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Woonsocket Call

ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business

ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Woonsocket Call

BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV Raises US$4.5 Billion at First Close

Fourth vintage of global diversified infrastructure fund seeks to capitalize on the long-term trends of Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitalization. First closing secures commitments representing over half of targeted fundraise. BlackRock Alternatives (“BlackRock”), through its Infrastructure business, has raised US$4.5 billion in initial investor commitments for BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV...
Woonsocket Call

Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp

Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...
Woonsocket Call

Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts

Amidst mounting global economic challenges, demand for market insight is pushing 55% of professionals from the US, UK, and France to consider acquiring companies or employing outside partners to continue enhancing their web data collection efforts – an increase of over 25% from just 24 months ago. New research...
Woonsocket Call

Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market

The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Woonsocket Call

Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow

Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology. Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial...
Woonsocket Call

South Africa Gambling Industry Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Tsogo Sun, Sun International, Peermont Global, 4Racing, Gold Circle, Ithuba, & Netbet - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The South African Gambling Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on the gambling industry and includes information on the state of the industry including casinos and online gambling, limited payout machines, horse racing and sports betting and the lottery. It includes information on influencing factors such as regulation, major players and developments.
Woonsocket Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
Woonsocket Call

Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Woonsocket Call

Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"

Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
NEVADA STATE
Woonsocket Call

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Woonsocket Call

Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative

Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Woonsocket Call

Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders

In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
Woonsocket Call

New Axway Amplify Enterprise Marketplace Helps Companies Open Their APIs for Business on a Truly Universal API Management Platform

Amplify Enterprise Marketplace reduces complexity and drives adoption by closing the gap between API development and API consumption. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is pleased to announce Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, a new solution to help companies drive faster adoption and monetize API products. As many businesses shift from treating APIs as a simple digital asset to marketing them as true digital products, a more universal approach is needed. The Amplify Enterprise Marketplace provides this by enabling the full productization of APIs using a branded enterprise storefront and monetization, and accelerates digital business success through increased consumption of both internal and external APIs.

