ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
Porterville Recorder

ATP Schedule

Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
Porterville Recorder

WTA Tour Schedule-Winners

Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
Porterville Recorder

Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
The Guardian

Unai Emery is an elite manager with something to put right at Aston Villa

“I left home at 24 – Hondarribia, San Sebastián, Real Sociedad – and opened myself up to the world of football: carrying my suitcase, facing many difficult moments, leaving my comfort zone,” Unai Emery said. It was Tuesday morning and he was trying to explain why he was packing up again. Lorca, Almería, Valencia, Moscow, Seville, Paris, London, Vila-real and now Birmingham. The call from Aston Villa came last Friday, he said. He told Villarreal, arranging a meeting for Monday. Before leaving, he wanted to take the last of his 129 games there – a victory dedicated to José Manuel Llaneza, who died three days earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy