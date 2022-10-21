Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
Porterville Recorder
WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Porterville Recorder
Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
A visit to modern-day Romania, home of Dracula, a step back in history
When one thinks of where not to go if you do not want to be spookified, it is a deep, thick forest in a foreign land, especially if that far-off territory is the home of one of the world’s most terrifying despots. I’m not talking about North Korea, Russia,...
Unai Emery is an elite manager with something to put right at Aston Villa
“I left home at 24 – Hondarribia, San Sebastián, Real Sociedad – and opened myself up to the world of football: carrying my suitcase, facing many difficult moments, leaving my comfort zone,” Unai Emery said. It was Tuesday morning and he was trying to explain why he was packing up again. Lorca, Almería, Valencia, Moscow, Seville, Paris, London, Vila-real and now Birmingham. The call from Aston Villa came last Friday, he said. He told Villarreal, arranging a meeting for Monday. Before leaving, he wanted to take the last of his 129 games there – a victory dedicated to José Manuel Llaneza, who died three days earlier.
Comments / 0