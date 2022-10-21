ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Simple

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
People

Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale

“I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm” The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes.  Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating...
Byrdie

Nordstrom Added 6,500+ Items to Its Sale Section—Here Are the 16 Best Deals

Nordstrom is known for its anniversary and half-yearly sales, but the brand just quietly added thousands of new items to its sale section. While some of the biggest markdowns are on spring and summer finds—it’s never too early to shop for next year!—there are plenty of great deals on boots, scarves, sweaters, and other fall staples.
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
shefinds

2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger

When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SheKnows

Update Your Shower With This Versatile & Viral Waterfall Shower Head That's $15 for Today Only

TikTok has shown us a plethora of products we didn’t know we could get for our homes, from kitchen organization tools to products that’ll help our bathing experience. This time around, we’re obsessing over the waterfall showerhead that’s been all over TikTok. A TikToker with the handle @evangelxnaa shared a TikTok that showed “some of the best things” she’s gotten from Amazon. With over eight million views, everyone’s jaws dropped when they saw the gorgeous, sleek waterfall shower head. She raved about the product, saying it’s a “budget find, five-minute install, renter-friendly, [and had] high pressure.” This TikTok showed us we could...
Real Simple

Real Simple

15K+
Followers
820
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

 https://www.realsimple.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy