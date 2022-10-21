Spending the last 24 hours reflecting upon K-State's second loss of the season at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday night, a few things dawned on me. First and most important to establish up front is that the now No. 7 team in the country is really good. Playing with a newfound energy and passion much like Wildcat fans witnessed in 2019 during Chris Klieman's first season, Sonny Dykes' squad is a beautiful balance of firepower and physicality. And if we're being brutally honest, I'm not sure even a healthy K-State roster would've been able to fend off the second half surge the Frogs put together. Maybe we'll be afforded the answer in Arlington in six weeks.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO