Analysis: Did Kansas State's recruiting past re-emerge at TCU?
Spending the last 24 hours reflecting upon K-State's second loss of the season at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday night, a few things dawned on me. First and most important to establish up front is that the now No. 7 team in the country is really good. Playing with a newfound energy and passion much like Wildcat fans witnessed in 2019 during Chris Klieman's first season, Sonny Dykes' squad is a beautiful balance of firepower and physicality. And if we're being brutally honest, I'm not sure even a healthy K-State roster would've been able to fend off the second half surge the Frogs put together. Maybe we'll be afforded the answer in Arlington in six weeks.
Big 12 football power rankings: TCU's big win keeps Horned Frogs on top entering Week 9
The Big 12 had a mini playoff of sorts this past weekend, with the No. 1 team in last week's power rankings hosting the No. 4 team, and the No. 2 team hosting the No. 3 team. The top two teams won, perhaps giving an indicator as to who will be squaring off in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Fired Up: Fitz takes a final look back at TCU as Kansas State preps for the Pokes
The question: During an October 25, 2022, appearance on Between the Lines on Tulsa's The Blitz-1170, host Dan Hawk asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about his takeaways from the Kansas State's loss to TCU as the Wildcats prepare for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
K-State falls apart in second half, falls to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – With a week off to prepare, K-State football traveled to No. 8 TCU for a battle of the unbeatens in the Big 12. Despite jumping to a 28-10 lead, the Wildcats couldn’t overcome multiple injuries and fall to TCU, 38-28. The loss is the first in conference play for K-State […]
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
Daily Delivery: As injuries pile up for Kansas State, it's time for new players to step up
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State suffered a number of injuries in Saturday's loss at TCU, but Fitz echoes the sentiments of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, who said after the game that it's time for other players who will now need to play to step into greater responsibilities. And that's exactly what quarterback Will Howard did when starter Adrian Martinez left the game in the 38-28 setback.
VIDEO: TCU HC Sonny Dykes post game presser
No. 8 TCU was able to pull off another big win on Saturday night, defeating No. 17 Kansas State; 38-28. Once again, the Frogs were able to overcome a huge deficit as they were down 28-10 midway through the second quarter. But once again, the Frogs made adjustments on both...
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 7
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
MaxPreps Game Of Week: No. 15 Duncanville At Rival DeSoto On Friday
Zack Poff and Steve Montoya join Jaclyn DeAugustino to break down the MaxPreps game of the week between No. 15 Duncanville at rival DeSoto.
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Lucky Texas Resident Is Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Fort Worth.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
