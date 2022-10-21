ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Analysis: Did Kansas State's recruiting past re-emerge at TCU?

Spending the last 24 hours reflecting upon K-State's second loss of the season at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday night, a few things dawned on me. First and most important to establish up front is that the now No. 7 team in the country is really good. Playing with a newfound energy and passion much like Wildcat fans witnessed in 2019 during Chris Klieman's first season, Sonny Dykes' squad is a beautiful balance of firepower and physicality. And if we're being brutally honest, I'm not sure even a healthy K-State roster would've been able to fend off the second half surge the Frogs put together. Maybe we'll be afforded the answer in Arlington in six weeks.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Fired Up: Fitz takes a final look back at TCU as Kansas State preps for the Pokes

The question: During an October 25, 2022, appearance on Between the Lines on Tulsa's The Blitz-1170, host Dan Hawk asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about his takeaways from the Kansas State's loss to TCU as the Wildcats prepare for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State falls apart in second half, falls to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – With a week off to prepare, K-State football traveled to No. 8 TCU for a battle of the unbeatens in the Big 12. Despite jumping to a 28-10 lead, the Wildcats couldn’t overcome multiple injuries and fall to TCU, 38-28. The loss is the first in conference play for K-State […]
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: As injuries pile up for Kansas State, it's time for new players to step up

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State suffered a number of injuries in Saturday's loss at TCU, but Fitz echoes the sentiments of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, who said after the game that it's time for other players who will now need to play to step into greater responsibilities. And that's exactly what quarterback Will Howard did when starter Adrian Martinez left the game in the 38-28 setback.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

VIDEO: TCU HC Sonny Dykes post game presser

No. 8 TCU was able to pull off another big win on Saturday night, defeating No. 17 Kansas State; 38-28. Once again, the Frogs were able to overcome a huge deficit as they were down 28-10 midway through the second quarter. But once again, the Frogs made adjustments on both...
247Sports

Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 7

Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
MANHATTAN, KS
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?

Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
RUSSELL, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy