WCJB
Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
Florida A&M University's 2022 homecoming week underway
The FAMU Experience is nine days of festivities to celebrate the university's homecoming week leading up to Saturday's football game against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch
Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
Powerball jackpot hits $680M after no one wins Monday’s top prize
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has rolled over once again. No ticket matched all six numbers to win Monday’s $625 million top prize, the lottery said in a news release early Tuesday. That means Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated $680 million with a $326.1 million cash option – the seventh-largest prize in Powerball history.
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: For Florida, the Cocktail Party will call everything -- and everybody -- into question
They’re all judged on this game, the failures of the past 3 Florida coaches directly tied to bitter rival Georgia. Welcome to the World’s Largest Measuring Point. Or Cocktail Party, whichever you prefer. “Every game is important to our fan base,” Florida coach Billy Napier said earlier this...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
WCTV
Early voting begins in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast. Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast. There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WCTV
15-year-old boy arrested for having gun at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on school grounds.
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, October 22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down into the 30s for most of the viewing area once again. Today may be the last day we see those morning lows dip into the 30s for at least the next seven days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around the upper 70s.
Ruff ride: Coyote rescued from inside of car grille
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Mechanics made a shocking discovery when they found a trapped coyote still inside the vehicle’s grille. Employees at a Toyota dealership in Tallahassee found the coyote bloody, but alive, inside the vehicle that had been dropped off on Thursday, The Miami Herald reported. The St....
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
TPD investigates shooting on Esplanade Way
The Tallahassee Police department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Esplanade Way.
