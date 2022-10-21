ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Florida Softball team edges Florida State in fall exhibition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight game the Florida softball team won its fall exhibition contest, at home. The Gators defeated Florida State 5-3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, thanks to a three-run day at the plate by Reagen Walsh. In the bottom of the 1st, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch

Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Early voting begins in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast. Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast. There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

15-year-old boy arrested for having gun at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on school grounds.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, October 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down into the 30s for most of the viewing area once again. Today may be the last day we see those morning lows dip into the 30s for at least the next seven days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around the upper 70s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy