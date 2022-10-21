Read full article on original website
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must lead as a conservative
Rishi Sunak is Britain's new prime minister. He has a difficult road ahead. He must tackle inflation and much more. To conquer these challenges he must govern as a conservative.
New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledges 'some mistakes were made' under Liz Truss
In his first address to the nation since becoming the third prime minister in seven weeks, Rishi Sunak said he would prioritize the economy and acknowledged 'some mistakes were made' by predecessors.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anthony Scaramucci had the appropriate reaction to Liz Truss resigning as U.K. prime minister after just 41 days
The U.K. bid adieu to flash-in-the pan Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday, Oct. 20, to no shortage of fanfare. Truss, a longtime Member of Parliament, had succeeded former conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself resigned last month amid scandal. However, Truss proved to be so massively unpopular — quite the feat, considering her predecessor — by succeeding in tanking the British economy and all but destroying her party’s reputation after just 41 days in office, among other standouts.
Rishi Sunak to become first British PM of colour and also first Hindu at No 10
Rishi Sunak is about to become the UK’s first prime minister of colour and the first Hindu prime minister, both milestones in Britain’s evolution as a multicultural and multi-faith society. Although there has been a marked increase in politicians of colour being appointed to senior cabinet roles, including...
Johnson flies back to UK as Sunak’s backers claim he has passed threshold of 100 MPs
Boris Johnson is gaining ground in his audacious bid to return to Downing Street despite critics warning he risks plunging the Conservatives into fresh chaos over the impending parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal. As the former prime minister raced back from his Caribbean holiday to drum up support among...
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A Michigan grandmother is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson in the head multiple times. The boy is in stable condition in a local hospital.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'probably' paying for Iranian drones with nuclear research assistance
Russia is "probably" paying for Iranian kamikaze drones by assisting Iran's nuclear research programs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Zelenskyy made the statement during an address to the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday, saying Russia has purchased at least 2,000 Shahed-136 drones and has used them to bombard Ukraine. Iranian instructors have been spotted in Belarus teaching Russian forces to coordinate drone strikes with the Iranian-made drone system, leading to further fears that Belarus' role in the conflict in Ukraine may soon escalate.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A majority of American adults polled in a recent survey support banning colleges and universities from considering race during the admissions process.
Iran's assistance to Russian war effort could make the country an enemy combatant, experts say
Iran has supplied Russia with drones and other military equipment for its war in Ukraine that could open the country up to being considered a combatant in the conflict.
