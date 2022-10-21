Read full article on original website
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Netflix announces Elite season 7 renewal (and Omar Ayuso’s return to the series)
Ahead of the release of Elite season 6, Netflix has quietly shared the news that the Spanish-language show has been renewed! That’s right — the story of the Las Encinas high schoolers is far from over now that we know Elite season 7 is in the works. We have so many questions leading into the sixth season so it’s hard to even imagine what the next installment after that will look like. But one thing’s for sure. We can expect a lot more drama to come.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule: When do new episodes drop?
Are you watching Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? I hope so because the first two episodes are now streaming on Netflix. There are still six episodes left to wrap up the season, so you don’t want to miss them when they drop. Luckily, you have us at Netflix Life to provide you with the release schedule so you never miss an episode.
Is science fiction series Doctor Who streaming on Disney+?
You know everyone’s favorite British science fiction series is Doctor Who! The show has been a staple at the BBC since 1963 and has captured viewers’ attention for all these years. It’s really hard for a project to stay relevant, but Doctor Who has done so successfully.
The Bucket List Family’s Crowdfunding Success is Creating a Blueprint for Creators
Wearing a blue sun-patterned bandana and gray T-shirt, Garrett Gee sat in front of a camera to tell his fans why they shouldn’t invest in his company. The unusual pitch was about a new venture based on The Bucket List Family, a travel and lifestyle Instagram account and YouTube channel that documents the nomadic life that Gee, a creator and entrepreneur who sold his company Scan to Snapchat in 2014 for $54 million; his wife and Bucket List CEO, Jessica; and their young children, Dorothy, Manilla and Calihan have lived since 2015. In the video, titled “3 Reasons WHY You Should...
