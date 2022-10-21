ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species

The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Grandfather dies in skydiving accident at Tennessee football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenny Martin

CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport

It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys

No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

