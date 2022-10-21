ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Rises Over 1%; General Motors Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.8% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 31,729.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 11,147.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,842.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares climbed 2.9% on Tuesday....
General Motors Whale Trades For October 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How Is The Market Feeling About Xerox Holdings?

Xerox Holdings's XRX short percent of float has risen 10.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.78 million shares sold short, which is 7.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Short Volatility Alert: Figure Acquisition Corp. I

On Monday, shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I FACA experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $9.91. The overall sentiment for FACA has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors

Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Expert Ratings for Republic Services

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Republic Services RSG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $157.0 versus the current price of Republic Services at $134.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Where Waste Connections Stands With Analysts

Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $155.88 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $131.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Canopy's Shares Slightly Up On Plans To Conquer US Cannabis Market

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is creating a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. Canopy USA will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage, Wana and Jetty. Canopy USA will have interests in the following assets, among others:. Acreage –...
