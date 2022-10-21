Read full article on original website
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
Drip, Drip, Drip: It's a Waiting Game as Investors Look for Direction from Microsoft and Alphabet After Close
(Tuesday Market Open) The sound you hear is fingers tapping as investors await critical earnings from info tech giants over the next three days, starting with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL this afternoon. Meta Platforms META reports tomorrow afternoon, followed by Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN on Thursday. These five...
S&P 500 Rises Over 1%; General Motors Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.8% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 31,729.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 11,147.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,842.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares climbed 2.9% on Tuesday....
General Motors Whale Trades For October 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PIMCO Portfolio Manager Thinks It's Time To Trade The Bear Rally, Reset Short Positions
PIMCO's Erin Browne is expecting a 7% to 10% gain over the next few weeks. Browne believes earnings revisions will take place coming out of the fourth quarter of 2022 and going into January. The word on the street was the market had entered into a bear market rally, as...
How Is The Market Feeling About Xerox Holdings?
Xerox Holdings's XRX short percent of float has risen 10.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.78 million shares sold short, which is 7.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Short Volatility Alert: Figure Acquisition Corp. I
On Monday, shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I FACA experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $9.91. The overall sentiment for FACA has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors
Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Expert Ratings for Republic Services
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Republic Services RSG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $157.0 versus the current price of Republic Services at $134.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
This Company Partnered with Mastercard to Help NYC In Its Efforts to Fight the Spread of COVID
Founded in 1966, Mastercard Inc. MA, has long been a leading global player in the financial market. Today, with the advent of fintech, Mastercard is increasingly using its payments network to solve emerging modern problems. Examples of how the company’s solutions are using technology to solve emerging problems can be...
Where Waste Connections Stands With Analysts
Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $155.88 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $131.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Bored Ape Or CryptoPunk, Bitcoin Or Ethereum: New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Makes His Picks
The U.K. has a new Prime Minister with Rishi Sunak announced as the third person to lead the country in the past two months. Sunak has been a proponent of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, something that was going viral in a post on Monday. What Happened: During his time as...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Canopy's Shares Slightly Up On Plans To Conquer US Cannabis Market
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is creating a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. Canopy USA will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage, Wana and Jetty. Canopy USA will have interests in the following assets, among others:. Acreage –...
Want To Earn High Interest From Savings? Here Are the Best Banks For CDs (Certificates Of Deposit)
These days, traditional savings accounts have not offered much to investors for some time. But now that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, big banks are raising rates as well. This is a positive catalyst for certificate of deposit (CD) investors. CDs are a simple and safe way for...
