To The Presque Isle HS Girls Soccer Team; We’ve Got You Right Now
There are times when we can't explain why or how we end up in a particular moment but somehow know in all of the chaos, you are in the moment you were meant to be in. That opening line is confusing, but by the end of this piece you will know what I mean.
Wear Purple & Fill Up The Pale For Presque Isle & Ellsworth Game
Here is how you can help support three young ladies in our community. A simple gesture on Tuesday will go a long way in showing support to a community grieving and help support two local families during a traumatic time. Presque Isle high school will be wearing purple to show support to Rhiauna Davenport as well as the family of Aaron Marston.
Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022. Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
Is Caribou, Maine Native, Jessica Meir Going to the Moon?
Caribou, Maine native and NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, recently posted photos on Twitter of her practicing and simulating moonwalks. She is also seen riding in a lunar rover and doing geology missions in the Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona. Astronaut Sarah Shull works alongside her during the training exercises.
Fort Fairfield Police Investigate Rash of Thefts and Burglaries
The Fort Fairfield Police Department has recovered stolen property from several recent thefts and burglaries including one on Tuesday afternoon at a local equipment storage shop. Police responded around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary at a shop owned by McGillan Inc. on the Currier Road in...
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine
Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
Man Found Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound at Apartment in Van Buren, Maine
Maine State Police say a 38-year-old man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after Troopers responded to an apartment building in Van Buren Tuesday afternoon. State Police were called to Acadia Terrace just off Fulton Street around 3:00 p.m. for a reported sighting of a man who had...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Possession of 92 lbs of Meth & Four Handguns in Presque Isle, Maine
A 41-year-old woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances. The guilty pleas were made in the U.S. District Court in Bangor,...
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
