FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Channel 3000
Finding meaning in the daily commute
Every morning I start my whole life over. I climb into my little green car outside my Middleton apartment and connect my phone to the speakers with a cord that hangs on by one brave exposed wire. I choose a playlist that will make my drive to work feel important, like I’m starring in the movie of my life.
royalpurplenews.com
Fall at The Fuzzy Pig
My brother, I and our parents own this farm. I think it’s pretty cool to be unique in Whitewater. Especially in today’s economy with gas prices, Janesville Mall is always empty and this is a one stop destination that has a lot of stuff with gifts, candles, wines, alcohol, coffee, antiques, and nostalgic items. The restaurant is a fun fall place to visit. We’re one mile outside of Whitewater so it’s a unique experience. It’s quiet and nice to see the fall experience being shown to everybody that would come by. There’s always something different going on here even with the merchandise. We’re open seven days a week all year long.
Channel 3000
Did you know about Young Blood’s ‘super secret beer cave?’
During a Madison Magazine photoshoot at Young Blood Beer Co. for the November Snacks story, marketing manager Ryann Marlar offhandedly mentioned a “super secret beer cave.” I was way too curious to not request a tour. Below the dangling plant vines and beyond the foeders in the basement,...
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Marshmellow
Marshmellow is a one-month-old kitten looking for his fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
4 Bedroom Home in Madison
Immaculate home in the sought after Sun Prairie School District! Spend evenings cozied up by the gas fireplace enjoying the sunset through the big picture window. Your dream kitchen showcases a farmhouse apron front sink, gas range, and center island for hosting gatherings. Escape to the owner’s suite w/ walk-in closet & luxurious bath with dual vanities & a tiled walk-in shower. Set your party up for success with the all-inclusive lower level that offers a kitchenette, add’l living space, 4th bdrm, & full bath. Extended mudroom & extra deep garage provide great storage space. Discover the perks of living in the Village of Autumn Lake like not only the proximity to Sun Prairie & East Madison, but also parks, nature walks on nearly 7 miles of trails, & a great community atmosphere.
Channel 3000
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022. He spent his final days with his family in the loving and caring community of Greenway Manor. From the moment Art was born on January 26, 1934, he approached life enthusiastically with joy, passion,...
Channel 3000
Madison’s The Mascot Theory unleashes its rock side with new music
There’s nothing hypothetical about the desire to rock out. Next month, Madison-based The Mascot Theory will release Big Blue EP, a six-song sample of a new full-length album (Every Sign of Life) coming out sometime next year. For the Americana-leaning band, embracing rock and roll on these new tunes is wholly intentional.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Channel 3000
James Joseph Bires
James J. Bires, 64, lost a 3 year battle with melanoma, on October 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. His courage, positive attitude, and deep faith were a great help to him during this difficult time. Jim was born to Joe & Nancy Bires on March 5, 1958 in Madison. He...
Channel 3000
Darla Lynne Sanders
Our world lost a beautiful smile when Darla L. Sanders died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday October 22, 2022. Darla was born January 19, 1943 in Canada. She was the only child of Byron and Ivy (Dove) Murray. Her parents relocated many times while she was growing up, and...
Channel 3000
Madison man’s cross-country bicycle trip winds through a surprisingly United States
It’s not like Kristin Haugen-Wente couldn’t have seen it coming. In summer 2021, she brought home a magazine she thought her husband, John Haugen-Wente, might enjoy looking through. It was called Adventure Cyclist. The couple met in a Colorado ski town and moved together to Kristin’s home city...
nbc15.com
More rain moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our second round of rain will be arriving this evening, pushing in from the west along a cold front. This is the more promising rain chance compared to what we saw last night. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Nona
Sweet, goofy, and charming as they come, this little gal is looking to settle down with a furever family! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Nona, a 3 years old mixed-breed dog from Madison, Wisconsin. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, microchipped, and dewormed. Nona gets along with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats or little kids.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rich history behind one rare breed
WATERTOWN — When it comes to Michelle Cheever and Scott McKinster, their passion and love for their Shire horses are clear. They respect not just the horses themselves, but the centuries-long history which defines the breed. “You can trace the lineage of Shire horses back to the Norman conquest...
nbc15.com
The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!. The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors....
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Arena Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Belmont Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Beloit Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Barneveld Trick-or-treating hours are...
Channel 3000
Jerry Dean Shipman
Jerry Shipman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born October 29, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rose Maxine (Hannah) and Samuel Kelly Shipman. Jerry graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1958 and Drake University in 1962. Jerry was an astonishing high school athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded first team All-State football, won first place in pole vault at Drake Relays High School Division, and first place Iowa High School as a senior. At Drake University, Jerry played football, basketball, and track for his first two years and ended his last two years with track only. He held the pole vault record there until the mid-80’s.
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend.
