My brother, I and our parents own this farm. I think it’s pretty cool to be unique in Whitewater. Especially in today’s economy with gas prices, Janesville Mall is always empty and this is a one stop destination that has a lot of stuff with gifts, candles, wines, alcohol, coffee, antiques, and nostalgic items. The restaurant is a fun fall place to visit. We’re one mile outside of Whitewater so it’s a unique experience. It’s quiet and nice to see the fall experience being shown to everybody that would come by. There’s always something different going on here even with the merchandise. We’re open seven days a week all year long.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO