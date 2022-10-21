Read full article on original website
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
KWTX
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Former Haltom City Police Corporal killed in Azle house fire
A retired Haltom City Police Corporal is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in Azle. According to a news release, Tony Miller recently retired after 25 years with the Haltom City Police Department.
Former Keller police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
A former Keller officer who resigned last year over his role in a controversial arrest has now pled guilty to official oppression, according to a press release.
fox7austin.com
Suspect charged with murdering 2 healthcare workers at Dallas hospital has a long criminal history
DALLAS - The suspect charged with murdering two nurses in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday has a lengthy criminal history. 30-year-old Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder, after being shot by a Methodist Health System police officer. Hernandez is on parole for...
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
dallasexpress.com
Family of Jail Suicide Victim Settles Lawsuit
After a man died while inside the Tarrant County Jail, the county reached a settlement of $400,000 to be paid to the victim’s mother. Dean Stewart, 50, was found dead on April 26, 2020, of an apparent suicide, after being moved to a special suicide prevention cell. Following a...
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Killed in Possible ‘Suicide-by-Cop’
A man was killed after a Fort Worth police officer shot him on Saturday. Fort Worth police said a woman called 911 at about 11 p.m. on October 15 to report that her adult son was damaging her home with a hammer. Over the phone, the suspect was heard threatening to hurt his mother if any officers came to the house.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
police1.com
Video: Texas SWAT sniper fatally wounds suspect after man points gun at officers
FORT WORTH, Texas — Firing one round into his forearm and neck from across the street, a Fort Worth police SWAT sniper shot a man to death when he pointed a gun at other officers, according to an account the police department released on Thursday. Police were in a...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete
A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
