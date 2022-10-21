ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, TX

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
KELLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family of Jail Suicide Victim Settles Lawsuit

After a man died while inside the Tarrant County Jail, the county reached a settlement of $400,000 to be paid to the victim’s mother. Dean Stewart, 50, was found dead on April 26, 2020, of an apparent suicide, after being moved to a special suicide prevention cell. Following a...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
AZLE, TX
wbap.com

Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
BEDFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Killed in Possible ‘Suicide-by-Cop’

A man was killed after a Fort Worth police officer shot him on Saturday. Fort Worth police said a woman called 911 at about 11 p.m. on October 15 to report that her adult son was damaging her home with a hammer. Over the phone, the suspect was heard threatening to hurt his mother if any officers came to the house.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete

A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
BEDFORD, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond

As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
ARLINGTON, TX

