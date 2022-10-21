Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Brom want Spaniard for vacant manager's job
West Bromwich Albion want former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan to be their new manager. It is understood both parties are keen to strike a deal, but as yet there is no agreement over the precise terms of the contract. Corberan, 39, was part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching team at...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker
Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Tonga 32-6 Wales - Tonga cruise to victory after early scare
Tries: Tupou 3, Fifita, Koloamatangi, Niu Goals: Lolohea 3, Talakai. Tonga put one foot in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals but were made to work hard by a gutsy Wales side. Wales initially rattled Tonga at St Helens and led for most of the first half thanks to Kyle...
‘A bigger picture than rivalry’: Michael Hussey focuses on England role
There has been a long tradition of cricketing cross-pollination between England and Australia, which Michael Hussey neatly epitomises. He gave plenty to English cricket during his 60 County Championship games for Durham, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire in the early noughties, plus another 118 appearances in short-ball competitions. In return – and this has not been an entirely equal relationship – England gave him the nickname Mr Cricket, earned in the Northants dressing room and widely adopted back home. Now Hussey is giving once again.
Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Chelsea get a result in Austria and secure their place in the last 16? Find out with Scott Murray
Vox
The Banshees of Inisherin is great — and even better if you know the history behind it
It doesn’t take a doctorate in Irish history — thank goodness, since I do not have one — to know that The Banshees of Inisherin is not merely a delightfully madcap tale of Irish zaniness. It is that, since writer and director Martin McDonagh (of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is incapable of turning out a boring story. But there’s more to it than what’s on the surface.
Comments / 0