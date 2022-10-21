ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Carlos Corberan: West Brom want Spaniard for vacant manager's job

West Bromwich Albion want former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan to be their new manager. It is understood both parties are keen to strike a deal, but as yet there is no agreement over the precise terms of the contract. Corberan, 39, was part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching team at...
The Guardian

‘A bigger picture than rivalry’: Michael Hussey focuses on England role

There has been a long tradition of cricketing cross-pollination between England and Australia, which Michael Hussey neatly epitomises. He gave plenty to English cricket during his 60 County Championship games for Durham, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire in the early noughties, plus another 118 appearances in short-ball competitions. In return – and this has not been an entirely equal relationship – England gave him the nickname Mr Cricket, earned in the Northants dressing room and widely adopted back home. Now Hussey is giving once again.
Vox

The Banshees of Inisherin is great — and even better if you know the history behind it

It doesn’t take a doctorate in Irish history — thank goodness, since I do not have one — to know that The Banshees of Inisherin is not merely a delightfully madcap tale of Irish zaniness. It is that, since writer and director Martin McDonagh (of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is incapable of turning out a boring story. But there’s more to it than what’s on the surface.
