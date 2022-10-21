ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Community members “Shoot for Shelter” to support Downtown Rescue Mission

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQw4X_0ihaYLAD00

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — As temperatures drop for the season, Downtown Rescue Mission says more people need shelter. In Athens on Friday, an event will combine fundraising benefiting the nonprofit with the love many locals have for hunting.

The sporting clay event Shoot for Shelter will include several teams, clay pigeons, and some friendly competition.

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to host 25 cent book sale

“The fundraiser benefits the ministries we have here at Downtown Rescue Mission, and that’s that we help take care of people,” said Downtown Rescue Mission President and CEO Keith Overholt.

Overholt said the event has grown in the seven years since its inception. He said the funds raised on Friday will play a major role in helping Downtown Rescue cover upcoming operational costs.

“We feed about 300,000 meals a year,” Overholt said. “We have our beds slept in about 100,000 times, but the real reason we’re here is to get people to have their lives changed and we do that through Jesus Christ.”

As winter approaches, Overholt said there is more need in the community for shelter and food. Additionally, he said his organization wants to provide more services as the holidays approach.

Governor Ivey administers 13 grants to food providers

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Old South Clays in Athens.

If you would like to donate to Downtown Rescue Mission, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

BBB of North Alabama to host ‘Shred Day’ in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama (BBB) will host a “shred day” in Athens this weekend. A “shred day” provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect identities in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.” The following services will be available: Document shredding: Only […]
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two children involved in golf cart, car crash

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 child injured after car strikes golf cart in Madison

A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when a car struck the cart.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a wreck in the area of Winchester Road and Buddy Williamson Road on Friday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was airlifted. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

The Trunk or Treat you don’t want to miss in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With all the Halloween events happening around town, its hard to know where to take the whole family!. Harmon Scrap Metal, LLC is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 29 that is fit for the whole fam!. At Sharon Johnston Park in...
NEW MARKET, AL
AL.com

U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl an issue in Huntsville, violent crime in Birmingham

Prim Escalona has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District in Alabama since July 2020. The Birmingham-Southern and University of Alabama Law School graduate has served as a law clerk for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge William Pryor. Escalona also served as deputy solicitor general in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as a visiting professor at the University of Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy