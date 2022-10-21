ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes

According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

3 taken to hospital after Accomac house fire

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Saturday morning at an Accomac home. The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says it responded just after 9 a.m. to the home on Front Street, just off Route 13 between Baptist Bible Church and Eastern Shore Head Start.
ACCOMAC, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Police announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth L. Yates, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He’s currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City …. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Edmund Hoyt retrial to begin Tuesday in Chesapeake. The Chesapeake jury...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns

A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

