Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Related
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.
Teenager seriously hurt after shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
WAVY News 10
3 taken to hospital after Accomac house fire
ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Saturday morning at an Accomac home. The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says it responded just after 9 a.m. to the home on Front Street, just off Route 13 between Baptist Bible Church and Eastern Shore Head Start.
Deputies seeking individuals involved in Accomack robbery
Deputies in Accomack County are seeking the community's help in search for individuals they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
WAVY News 10
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Police announced Tuesday morning that Kenneth L. Yates, 43, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He’s currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.
WAVY News 10
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City …. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Edmund Hoyt retrial to begin Tuesday in Chesapeake. The Chesapeake jury...
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
WAVY News 10
Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered machine guns
A Navy master at arms from Virginia Beach has been convicted of possessing and selling numerous unregistered machine guns. The ATF found multiple unregistered weapons on his property, including two antitank missile launchers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DmEBtN. Local Navy man convicted of selling unregistered …. A Navy master at arms from...
What is Xylazine? Animal tranquilizer popping up in more overdose deaths
Xylazine, a drug typically reserved for tranquilizing large animals like horses and cattle is showing up in more overdose cases in Virginia, and across the country.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ has made his way to Virginia Beach coast
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Trial begins for one of three suspects in 2019 fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting and robbery, one of the three suspects in the case faced a jury. The trial for Tonagee Ravanel began in a Chesapeake Circuit Courtroom Monday morning. The jury was seated and opening arguments were heard before 1 p.m. Ravanel is one of three facing […]
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
Comments / 0