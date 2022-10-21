ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando massage therapist accused of touching 2 women inappropriately, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who worked as a massage therapist in Orlando is facing sexual battery charges and detectives are seeking any other potential victims, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. According to arrest affidavits, two women reported that Manrique Yepez, 48, of Davenport, reportedly touched them inappropriately...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man lands back behind bars after violating probation

A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Friday afternoon after being arrested on a petition to vacate his probation. Donald Lee Duncan, 32, had been placed on probation earlier this year after being convicted of stealing a security guard’s phone from a local internet café. On Dec. 3...
LEESBURG, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida teen accused of handing out $10K in stolen cash to fellow students

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they received a report that a 14-year-old girl was handing out hundreds of dollars to other students, according to WGFL.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm

Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
HOMOSASSA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL

