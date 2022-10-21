Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida man serving life sentence, indicted on 31-year-old cold case murder charge
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case Monday. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young will provide an update during a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Stream it live in the above video player.
Deputies: Woman killed in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a woman dead. Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired. They arrived to...
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Pine Hills; reward being offered in case
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and injured a woman early Sunday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside a home...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando massage therapist accused of touching 2 women inappropriately, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who worked as a massage therapist in Orlando is facing sexual battery charges and detectives are seeking any other potential victims, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. According to arrest affidavits, two women reported that Manrique Yepez, 48, of Davenport, reportedly touched them inappropriately...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man lands back behind bars after violating probation
A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Friday afternoon after being arrested on a petition to vacate his probation. Donald Lee Duncan, 32, had been placed on probation earlier this year after being convicted of stealing a security guard’s phone from a local internet café. On Dec. 3...
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting at Orlando Denny's: 1 dead, 1 hurt after argument inside restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting inside a Denny's restaurant in Orlando early Monday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 3:04 a.m. at the location on T.G. Lee Boulevard, just north of the Orlando International Airport.
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
Florida teen accused of handing out $10K in stolen cash to fellow students
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they received a report that a 14-year-old girl was handing out hundreds of dollars to other students, according to WGFL.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm
Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
