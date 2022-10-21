Read full article on original website
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Weed And Taxes: Why This Is One Of The Biggest Dilemmas Of Legalization
Legalizing marijuana is often cited as a way to mitigate fiscal deficits for states and countries. But after looking at data from the Canadian market, two bold economists dare to challenge this notion. While there are both social and health-related benefits of cannabis legalization, economists Ian Irvine and Miles Light...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
Former Levi's exec says 'woke capitalism' has taken over corporate boardrooms
Former Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey has written a book condemning "woke capitalism," and says most CEOs are "frauds" that lack "moral courage."
Drip, Drip, Drip: It's a Waiting Game as Investors Look for Direction from Microsoft and Alphabet After Close
(Tuesday Market Open) The sound you hear is fingers tapping as investors await critical earnings from info tech giants over the next three days, starting with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL this afternoon. Meta Platforms META reports tomorrow afternoon, followed by Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN on Thursday. These five...
S&P 500 Rises Over 1%; General Motors Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.8% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 31,729.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 11,147.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,842.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares climbed 2.9% on Tuesday....
What Comes Next In China--Why One Analyst Says China May Try To Take Taiwan As Soon As This Winter
Over the weekend, Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella offered an interesting argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. I’ve posted it in full below. Before that, a quick follow up on a bearish Chinese ETF included in a portfolio I presented here last week.
Information commissioner warns firms over ‘emotional analysis’ technologies
The information commissioner has warned companies to steer clear of “emotional analysis” technologies or face fines, because of the “pseudoscientific” nature of the field. It’s the first time the regulator has issued a blanket warning on the ineffectiveness of a new technology, said Stephen Bonner, the...
Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Viva la (hardware) evolution
Google's Pixel 7 Pro is the search giant's latest flagship smartphone. Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceGoogle’s latest Android smartphone isn’t a big leap forward, but the steps it takes make it worth a look.
Williams-Sonoma Gets A Big Downgrade, Analyst Calls It 'Poster Child' Retailer That Benefited During The Pandemic
Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc WSM from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $160 to $100. As a discretionary retailer serving upper-middle income consumers whose EBIT% is 2x versus FY19 thanks partly to over-earning, he saw WSM shares underperforming ahead of a softer macro. Based...
Calix Analyst Is 'Highly Bullish' Backed By Massive US Rural Fiber Build, Improving Software Mix
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Calix, Inc CALX with a $70 price target. CALX reported a strong beat and raise, with 3Q22 revenue and non-GAAP EPS beating the consensus forecasts and 4Q22 revenue guidance +10% ahead, driven by accelerating U.S. spending on fiber access. He suspected...
Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors
Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'
Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
This Company Partnered with Mastercard to Help NYC In Its Efforts to Fight the Spread of COVID
Founded in 1966, Mastercard Inc. MA, has long been a leading global player in the financial market. Today, with the advent of fintech, Mastercard is increasingly using its payments network to solve emerging modern problems. Examples of how the company’s solutions are using technology to solve emerging problems can be...
The 2022 iPad is a superb tablet, but who is it actually for?
The 10th-generation iPad offers a gorgeous design, fast performance and lots of useful features, but it's not quite the best value in Apple's tablet lineup.
Warner Bros Discovery Expects Up To $4.3B In Restructuring From Discovery-AT&T Deal
Warner Bros Discovery, Inc WBD will likely incur $3.2 billion - $4.3 billion in pretax restructuring charges through 2024 from a cost-cutting effort following the merger of Discovery Inc and AT&T Inc’s T WarnerMedia unit. Most of the charges of $2.0 billion - $2.5 billion were likely related to...
