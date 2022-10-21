ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Rises Over 1%; General Motors Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.8% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 31,729.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 11,147.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,842.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares climbed 2.9% on Tuesday....
Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors

Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'

Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
