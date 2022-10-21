ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation

Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania

Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Active police presence at school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
OLD FORGE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy