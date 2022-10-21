Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Philly officials grease poles ahead of fan celebrations for ‘public safety’ | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation
Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
2 Pa. cities among ‘most desirable’ in Northeast to live in: Clever
New data has revealed that over 80 percent of Americans like where they live. Furthermore, two cities in Pennsylvania have been deemed by the same data as some of the “most desirable” to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study. Home...
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Pa. lawmakers criticize Philly DA, but don’t recommend impeachment
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania House committee searching for grounds to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued what it called an interim report Monday, criticizing his administration and record as the city’s top prosecutor. But the committee stopped short of calling for Krasner to be removed from office,...
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
U.S. Department of Education will investigate Central Bucks School District, following ACLU complaint alleging ‘hostile’ environment for LGBTQ kids
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s complaint against the Central Bucks School District.
Active police presence at school in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
Jazmine Bennett, Bishop McDevitt down York Suburban in District 3 3A girls soccer opener
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt got off to a strong start in the District 3 3A girls soccer tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over York Suburban. The Crusaders (18-1) advance to host Twin Valley (12-5-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wawa cuts overnight hours for multiple Pa. stores due to safety concerns
Wawa recently decided to cut overnight hours for several stores in Pennslyvania due to safety concerns, according to reports. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed the convenience store chain is closing multiple stores from midnight to 5 a.m. in the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County area, according to Philly Voice. The...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
