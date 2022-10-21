Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Ukraine news LATEST: Bloodthirsty Putin hellbent on ‘GENOCIDE of Ukrainian people’ as capital Kyiv hit by more shelling
VLADIMIR Putin's "only aim" is "genocide", Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said as Ukraine's capital is hit with more brutal missile strikes. Russian missiles struck the under-siege city overnight, as Putin continues his bloodthirsty invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Sky News, the steadfast mayor of Kyiv said the Kremlin's tactics...
Sunak pressed over Suella Braverman’s ‘really serious breach’
Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi defends home secretary following criticism from his predecessor
Suella Braverman ‘was probed over national security leak’ in January
Home Secretary Suella Braverman was probed by national security officials earlier this year as part of a leak inquiry, it has been reported.The claim raises further questions about the decision by Rishi Sunak to reappoint Ms Braverman as Home Secretary just six days after she resigned from the job for mishandling sensitive information. A report in the Daily Mail newspaper claims the rule-breaking minister was previously probed in January as part of a security breach relating to a British spy.Ms Braverman, who was attorney general at the time, was apparently put under the microscope by the Cabinet Office's Government...
Channel 3000
Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious
Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to achieve two immediate objectives. The goal of the West must be to stop him. First, he’s seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion.
UK foreign secretary under fire for saying LGBT soccer fans should be "respectful" at Qatar World Cup
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is receiving backlash for suggesting gay soccer fans should be "respectful" in Qatar when attending the FIFA World Cup set to take place in the Gulf Arab state later this year.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia hit by fresh strikes, local officials say
Russian forces attack Kyiv region and southeastern city overnight, regional governors say; casualties and exact location unknown
Shell profits more than double to $9.5bn; European Central Bank to hike interest rates – business live
Labour and Greenpeace call for ‘proper windfall tax’ on energy firms’ profits as oil and gas giant beats expectations and makes $30bn profits in first nine months of the year
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday. “Citizens of (Israel) do...
Channel 3000
Displaced by devastating floods, Nigerians are forced to use floodwater despite cholera risk
Nigeria’s southern Bayelsa state is officially nicknamed the ‘glory of all lands.’ But much of it is now a river that has driven entire communities away from their homes. Desperate to survive, many locals fleeing raging floods which have wrecked their homes and livelihoods are also forced...
Energy savings and less heart attacks: Experts reveal advantages of removing Daylight Saving Time
As the UK prepares to turn the clocks back and settle in for the wintertime, the debate as to whether we should continue to comply with Daylight Saving Time (DST) protocols continues to run rife. While the prospect of an extra hour in bed might appeal, many academics, scientists and campaigners have called for the abolition of the clock turning-tradition, citing improvements to mental and physical health, public safety and wellbeing.But what are the advantages of such a decision? We speak to the experts to get the low-down on the issue. Annual energy savings of £400Professor Aoife Foley from...
Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration
Protests raged through the night in Iran after thousands of mourners marked 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini which sparked a wave of unrest across the Islamic republic. Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked protests led by young women who have burned their headscarves and confronted security forces, in the biggest wave of unrest in Iran for years.
Comments / 0