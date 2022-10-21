Bizarre moment during ALCS Game 2 after Astros fan storms field to take selfie with Altuve

A Houston Astros fan stormed the field during the ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park Thursday night.

The fan got up close and personal with Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve as he was trying to take a selfie with him.

Just before Ryan Pressly and the Astros shut the door on the Yankees in ALCS Game 2, a fan made an unannounced visit with Jose Altuve.

The bizarre moment happened between the game's 8th and 9th innings.

While Altuve wasn't startled, he actually handled it pretty well.

Security personnel quickly swooped in and removed the fan.

ABC13 later asked Altuve about the encounter, and this is what he said the fan told him.

"He just said, 'We need to win, I spent all my money on this ticket,'" Altuve said. "I said, 'Yes, we're trying to win.'"

When asked if he was planning to take a selfie with the fan, Altuve said they were about to, but security came in.