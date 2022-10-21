See Park City’s screening of this season’s Warren Miller ski film
PARK CITY, Utah — Daymaker is the title of the 73rd Warren Miller Productions film for the 2022/23 ski season. Perhaps no community-wide event signifies the start of winter in Park City and most ski towns, like the annual release of a Warren Miller show. This Iteration features scenes shot at Northern Utah Ski Area Snowbasin .
This year, the movie is playing at The Ray, a recent Sundance Film Festival Venue and former sporting goods retail store.
The film’s official blurb reads: “A killer storm cycle in the Monashees. Adaptive backcountry riding as you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Alaska (twice).”
Saturday, October 29, with two showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased here.
