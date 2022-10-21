Read full article on original website
Who is on the Purple Podium for Minnesota’s Most Untradeable Players?
Much of the recent discussion has focused on who the Vikings might look to acquire in advance of the NFL’s trade deadline. After all, the day is a bit more than a week away, so ’tis the season for trade speculation. That being said, we haven’t seen as much focus on Minnesota’s most untradeable players.
Questions Answered: Jerry Jeudy, Point Spread Low, Chris Reed
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 24th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
USA Today Names One Viking to Be Traded at the Deadline
With the NFL trade deadline just eight days away, plenty of chatter about potential trades has happened across the league over the past couple weeks. On Monday morning, USA Today‘s Christan D’Andrea named one player from each team that could be traded prior to the deadline, including the Minnesota Vikings. The Viking that they named to be traded is OL Oli Udoh.
The NFC North Round-Up: Trade Targets for Each Team
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching with just eight days remaining for teams to swap players and picks. As November 1st gets closer, there are rumors swirling around the NFL regarding which players could get traded. Here are each trade targets for each NFC North team ahead of the deadline.
CJ Ham’s Role has Shrunk & Expanded
During the offseason, I thought that CJ Ham would be cut by the Vikings. My rationale was mostly based on the dollars and cents. Sure, Ham can still be a great fullback, but his $3.45 million cap hit would be too rich for the Vikings. Alas, I ended up being wrong; Ham is still leading the way for Dalvin Cook.
Minnesota’s Most Important Depth Defenders Coming out of The Bye
Generally, I put out a depth chart leading up to the game on Sunday. Since there isn’t a game, I’ve decided to pivot. Many of us have been concerned about the defense. More specifically, we’re looking to see if Ed Donatell’s group can reach its full potential by morphing into a truly dominant defense. To help unpack that topic, I’m offering up a piece that considers Minnesota’s most important depth defenders.
Should the Vikings Take Another Stab at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Vikings bye week topics wear on for a couple more days, so with that comes another discussion of the 2023 NFL Draft from yours truly. This time around, we’ll be discussing the quarterback position. Seeing as Kirk Cousins is currently set to hit free agency following the 2023 season, this could be the year where the Vikings take another stab at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are a few realistic options to look at in Day 2.
The Vikings Extended Their Division Lead Without Playing
The Minnesota Vikings are on bye this week, so they got to kick back on Sunday and watch other teams battle it out before hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. By sitting on their couches this week, the Vikings actually extended their division lead over the rest of the NFC North.
Checking Up on the Vikings’ Rookies Heading into Week 8
So far, the Vikings’ rookies haven’t played too much. There are two starters – second-rounder Ed Ingram and UDFA Ryan Wright – and then several backups. Most of the draft picks made the team, though Nick Muse has mostly been a practice squad player. With all...
The Vikings Must Continue to Improve after the Bye
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting pretty at 5-1 right now and coming off a big road win in Miami against the Dolphins. With this being their bye week, it gives them a chance to get some rest and prepare for some pivotal games coming up in their schedule. We have...
Making the Case for and Against a Kirk Cousins Trade
Every time there’s a big trade in the NFL, it sparks conversations about what moves each team could make next. After a quiet start to the season in terms of major roster moves, appetites were wetted once again this week when the Carolina Panthers sent star RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. And now, as should have been expected, it is once again Vikings QB Kirk Cousins being brought up in trade topics.
The Stuff the Vikings Do Wonderfully thru 6 Games
This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings...
Questions Answered: Vikings Players Who Could Be Traded, Next up for Playing Time, Ross Blacklock
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
