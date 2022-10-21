ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions Answered: Jerry Jeudy, Point Spread Low, Chris Reed

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 24th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
USA Today Names One Viking to Be Traded at the Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just eight days away, plenty of chatter about potential trades has happened across the league over the past couple weeks. On Monday morning, USA Today‘s Christan D’Andrea named one player from each team that could be traded prior to the deadline, including the Minnesota Vikings. The Viking that they named to be traded is OL Oli Udoh.
The NFC North Round-Up: Trade Targets for Each Team

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching with just eight days remaining for teams to swap players and picks. As November 1st gets closer, there are rumors swirling around the NFL regarding which players could get traded. Here are each trade targets for each NFC North team ahead of the deadline.
CJ Ham’s Role has Shrunk & Expanded

During the offseason, I thought that CJ Ham would be cut by the Vikings. My rationale was mostly based on the dollars and cents. Sure, Ham can still be a great fullback, but his $3.45 million cap hit would be too rich for the Vikings. Alas, I ended up being wrong; Ham is still leading the way for Dalvin Cook.
Minnesota’s Most Important Depth Defenders Coming out of The Bye

Generally, I put out a depth chart leading up to the game on Sunday. Since there isn’t a game, I’ve decided to pivot. Many of us have been concerned about the defense. More specifically, we’re looking to see if Ed Donatell’s group can reach its full potential by morphing into a truly dominant defense. To help unpack that topic, I’m offering up a piece that considers Minnesota’s most important depth defenders.
Should the Vikings Take Another Stab at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Vikings bye week topics wear on for a couple more days, so with that comes another discussion of the 2023 NFL Draft from yours truly. This time around, we’ll be discussing the quarterback position. Seeing as Kirk Cousins is currently set to hit free agency following the 2023 season, this could be the year where the Vikings take another stab at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are a few realistic options to look at in Day 2.
Making the Case for and Against a Kirk Cousins Trade

Every time there’s a big trade in the NFL, it sparks conversations about what moves each team could make next. After a quiet start to the season in terms of major roster moves, appetites were wetted once again this week when the Carolina Panthers sent star RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. And now, as should have been expected, it is once again Vikings QB Kirk Cousins being brought up in trade topics.
The Stuff the Vikings Do Wonderfully thru 6 Games

This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings...
Questions Answered: Vikings Players Who Could Be Traded, Next up for Playing Time, Ross Blacklock

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
