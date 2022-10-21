ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 28, Browns 17: The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup. Despite Lamar Jackson’s recent turnover struggles, the Ravens have the clear advantage at quarterback. If Rashod Bateman’s healthy, their passing game could have a big day.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 30, Browns 21: The Ravens need to make a statement after giving the game away last week against the Giants. Cleveland will provide a stiff challenge because the Browns are talented on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Ravens have a clear advantage at quarterback.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 30, Browns 20: The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 28, Browns 14: After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 30, Browns 23: The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect “get right” game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 27, Browns 21: The Ravens are 3-3 but their play on the field says otherwise. The Browns are still the Browns — they’ve lost three straight — and the Ravens are still a team to beat in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is a little beat up, as is Mark Andrews, but expect both to play and to be their usual dominant selves. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s return will be key with Andrews potentially limited, but the Ravens are way more talented than the Browns with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKYC

Downward spiral: Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 with 23-20 loss to Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Browns' 2022 season is quickly spiraling out of control. Cleveland's record is now 2-5 following a fourth consecutive loss, this time to the rival Baltimore Ravens 23-20. The same problems that have cost them in games past were on full display again Sunday: Defensive lapses, mistakes at quarterback, penalties, and questionable coaching decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 starters missing at walk-through practice

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was among six Ravens starters sidelined at Monday’s walk-through practice. Humphrey (hamstring) was listed as missing on Monday’s injury report, which was an estimation of the team’s participation ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness), ...
BALTIMORE, MD
How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 7 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Coverage map: Stream: Paramount+ Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens RB Gus Edwards to make season debut vs. Browns; LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Rashod Bateman will play

After a 21-month absence, Gus Edwards is back. The Ravens running back was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his first appearance since tearing his ACL before last season. Edwards last played in the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021. Edwards returned to practice Oct. 5 and was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns whose stock rose against the Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered a huge loss but some players did step up. It’s been said before and it’ll be said again, if the Cleveland Browns can’t play perfect, they won’t win. The offense is both a big-play machine and unable to generate any consistency at the same time. The team is powered by Nick Chubb and Jacoby Brissett is a solid option. He’s not pushing the pace but he can find his targets.
CLEVELAND, OH
