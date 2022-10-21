Three observations: Sabres extingush Flames earning another win

Calgary, Alta. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres continue on their first "Sabres After Dark" trip of the season out West, this time against the red-hot Calgary Flames. The Flames were undefeated heading into Thursday night's game with a record of 3-0.

The Flames had a very busy offseason wheeling and dealing some big pieces from their team. Calgary traded former first round pick Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth round pick to the Florida Panthers. The Flames acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, defenseman Cole Schwindt, and a first round pick that is lottery protected.

Immediately after the trade the Flames signed Weegar to an eight year deal worth $50 million and Huberdeau to an eight year deal worth $84 million. The Flames didn't stop there in free agency. After star winger Johnny Gaudreau left the team to sign in Columbus, Calgary snatched playoff standout Nazem Kadri. Kadri signed a seven year deal worth $49 million dollars.

Both teams got off to a hot start in the first period where Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane scored his second goal of the season just four minutes into the game making it 1-0 Calgary. Buffalo was quick to answer with one of their own. Just two minutes later, Dylan Cozens netted his first goal of the year tying the game at 1-1.

The Sabres scored again at about the half way mark of the period where Rasmus Dahlin made the score 2-1 Buffalo. Dahlin also made NHL history being the first defenseman to score four goals in the first four games of the season.

Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt would cap off the period for the Sabres scoring shorthanded on a breakaway making it a 3-1 lead for Buffalo.

The Sabres carried the three goal momentum into the second period when Alex Tuch scored just 46 seconds into the frame giving his team a commanding 4-1 lead. Buffalo forward Tage Thompson almost made it 5-1 a few minutes later, however it was ruled that the puck hit the crossbar and never crossed the goal line.

With just three seconds remaining in the period, the Flames Trevor Lewis would bring his team a bit closer making the score 4-2, Buffalo.

The third period was much more in the hands of Calgary to start off when defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored his first of the year making it 4-3, Sabres.

Tuch would score not once but two more times for the Sabres earning his first career hat-trick after scoring an empty netter to make it 6-3 Buffalo.

The Sabres were once again able to cruise to a win over one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the league.

Here are this game's three observations:

Photo credit Sergei Belski - USA TODAY Sports

1.) Passing improvements

The Sabres have had incredible chemistry in the past two games against two very good hockey teams. In the first few games this season, the Sabres had a lot of sloppy moments that all stemmed from poor passing.

This game's dominance was largely in part to the team basically playing keep away from the Flames in the offensive zone. Eventually after they wore them down enough, a scoring chance would arise and then the cycle would begin again.

Seeing the growing chemistry between these lines is such a fun sight to see that leads to great hockey. With that being said, these lines could be permanent for the foreseeable future.

Photo credit Sergei Belski - USA TODAY Sports

2.) Special teams

Perhaps the only gripe towards the Sabres so far this season has to be the inconsistencies on the power play. The team had five opportunities in the game and was only able to find the back of the net on one of them. This was also only their second powerplay goal of the season.

Every coin has two sides, and on the other side of this one is a consistent penalty kill. The team ranks among the league leaders in penalty kill percentage at roughly 85% having only two shorthanded goals against.

The fact that the team killed off the one penalty and stayed disciplined against one of the top powerplays in the league is a very good sign. Now the next step is to transform the powerplay.

Photo credit Sergei Belski - USA TODAY Sports

3.) Stay hot

In sports momentum is your best friend while you're riding it, and your greatest enemy when you don't have it. The Sabres are rolling through the West Coast on a tear with their next stop being the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks have yet to win a game this year and have been blowing leads in almost every loss. They're going to be hungry for a win but are also a very frustrated team that can't seem to keep things together at times.

The Sabres need to make sure they stay on top of things next game because if they give the Canucks any sort of life line, things could swing out of their favor. As long as they ride the momentum and play as a team things can continue to roll.

-------

After a day off the Sabres will travel to Vancouver on Saturday to take on the Canucks. As mentioned before, the Canucks have no wins on the season with a current record of 0-3-2.

Puck drop for this game is set for 10 p.m. ET making it the latest "Sabres After Dark" game so far. Pregame coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday with Brian Koziol and Paul Hamilton on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR sports radio 550.