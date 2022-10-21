When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO