ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO