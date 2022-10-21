Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat
Who: Science Hill High School’s faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents...
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Johnson City Press
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
Johnson City Press
Eastman designated historic civil engineering landmark
Eastman has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a press release stated.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan has two internal audit findings at one school, West Ridge, no others
BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County's 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds. The remaining school, West Ridge High that opened in 2021, had two findings:
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
Should schools offer Bible study time?
Last week, the Carter County Board of Education gave unanimous approval to a program called Bible Release Time. According to Johnson City Press writer John Thompson, the period of off-campus religious instruction was initiated by Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, a Christian camp owned by Children’s Bible Ministries of East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Pioneer Band celebrates 'excellent performance' at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School that brings together...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School clubs host annual trunk or treat event
CHURCH HILL– Two clubs at Volunteer High School will form a partnership to host their annual Trunk or Treat event next weekend. The event will be hosted by the Key Club and the HOSA- Future Health Professionals club.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
Johnson City Press
JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop
The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
Johnson City Press
Ply wins Excellence in Leadership Award
KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
Johnson City Press
ETSU students performing in ‘Perfect Harmony’ Nov. 4
“Perfect Harmony,” a popular annual concert that features all six pop a cappella ensembles from the East Tennessee State University Department of Music, is set for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “This annual concert features so many of our talented...
Johnson City Press
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Johnson City Press
Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City
Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Johnson City Press
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
