Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community

ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat

Who: Science Hill High School’s faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Should schools offer Bible study time?

Last week, the Carter County Board of Education gave unanimous approval to a program called Bible Release Time. According to Johnson City Press writer John Thompson, the period of off-campus religious instruction was initiated by Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, a Christian camp owned by Children’s Bible Ministries of East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop

The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
Johnson City Press

Ply wins Excellence in Leadership Award

KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU students performing in ‘Perfect Harmony’ Nov. 4

“Perfect Harmony,” a popular annual concert that features all six pop a cappella ensembles from the East Tennessee State University Department of Music, is set for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “This annual concert features so many of our talented...
Johnson City Press

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City

Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'

KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
KINGSPORT, TN

