The 2022 MLB playoffsis down to just two teams after a double-elimination LCS Sunday. The Philadelphia Philliespunched their ticket to the World Series -- their first appearance since 2009 -- in front a home crowd bybeatingtheSan Diego Padres4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Later on that night, following a rain delay, theHouston Astrosdid the same in the Bronx with a sweep of theNew York Yankeesin Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO