Burn ban issued for Oklahoma County as dry conditions persist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though we’re nearing the end of October, strong winds and warm temperatures continue to plague the state.
The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban for Oklahoma County.
Under the regulations, setting fire to any forest, grass, range, or crop is prohibited. Officials stress that building campfires, bonfires, or burning trash is also against the rules.
Burn bans are currently in effect for the following counties:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Blaine
- Bryan
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Dewey
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Harper
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Kay
- Latimer
- Le Flore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Major
- Mayes
- McClain
- McIntosh
- McCurtain
- Muskogee
- Nowata
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Ottawa
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
- Woodward.
Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to the high fire danger.
Officials say a warming trend and increased wind this weekend will elevate the fire danger across the state.
