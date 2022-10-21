ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Burn ban issued for Oklahoma County as dry conditions persist

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Q8p3_0ihaUH3p00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though we’re nearing the end of October, strong winds and warm temperatures continue to plague the state.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban for Oklahoma County.

Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose

Under the regulations, setting fire to any forest, grass, range, or crop is prohibited. Officials stress that building campfires, bonfires, or burning trash is also against the rules.

Burn bans are currently in effect for the following counties:

  1. Adair
  2. Atoka
  3. Blaine
  4. Bryan
  5. Carter
  6. Cherokee
  7. Cleveland
  8. Coal
  9. Craig
  10. Creek
  11. Delaware
  12. Dewey
  13. Garvin
  14. Grady
  15. Grant
  16. Harper
  17. Haskell
  18. Hughes
  19. Johnston
  20. Kay
  21. Latimer
  22. Le Flore
  23. Lincoln
  24. Logan
  25. Major
  26. Mayes
  27. McClain
  28. McIntosh
  29. McCurtain
  30. Muskogee
  31. Nowata
  32. Oklahoma
  33. Okmulgee
  34. Ottawa
  35. Payne
  36. Pittsburg
  37. Pontotoc
  38. Pushmataha
  39. Rogers
  40. Seminole
  41. Sequoyah
  42. Tulsa
  43. Wagoner
  44. Washington
  45. Woodward.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution due to the high fire danger.

Officials say a warming trend and increased wind this weekend will elevate the fire danger across the state.

Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel

“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma has exacerbated drought conditions resulting in exceptional wildland fuel dryness,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring current and expected weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and response actions are at the highest level possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Related
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Creek County Commissioners Temporarily Rescind Burn Ban

Creek County Emergency Management Director Covey Murray presented a rainfall update to the Board of County Commissioners on Monday morning so they could determine whether or not to continue the existing burn ban, which was set to expire Thursday, October 27. “We got a couple of inches of rain forecast for the next three days, so it’s up to you guys how you want to do it. Do you want to go ahead and cancel it today and hopefully look at it on Monday? Because, this is not going to end our drought situation. This is just going to help it out a little bit for this week. I would recommend dropping it today and put it on the agenda for Monday to revisit it,” said Murray.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Wind Advisory Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

