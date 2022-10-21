Pitt wide receiver commit in the Class of 2023, Daidren Zipperer, announced Monday night that he is decommitting from the program. “…I want like to thank everyone at the University of Pittsburgh for their time and effort recruiting me,” Zipperer said in his statement on Twitter. “I am thankful for the relationships I have built with the coaches and players….After long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.”

