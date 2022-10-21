Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Cam Guess Emerges As Pitt’s New Punter Against Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Sam Vander Haar edged out Cam Guess over the offseason to win the vacant punter role in Pitt’s special teams’ unit, but Vander Haar’s adaption to American football left a lot to be desired. Vander Haar, a 24-year-old Australian still learning the game, ranked...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: John Hugley
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We begin our All-14 series with the man in the middle:. JOHN HUGLEY. Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio. Height, Weight: 6’9, 265...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Three-Star WR Zipperer Decommits From Pitt
Pitt wide receiver commit in the Class of 2023, Daidren Zipperer, announced Monday night that he is decommitting from the program. “…I want like to thank everyone at the University of Pittsburgh for their time and effort recruiting me,” Zipperer said in his statement on Twitter. “I am thankful for the relationships I have built with the coaches and players….After long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brad Birch is Confident in Gateway’s Championship Hopes
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Brad Birch and the Gateway Gators dominated Norwin on Friday night 42-10. The Gators claimed a win on “Senior Night,” and clinched their playoff spot in the process. This win not only helped the Gators clinch a playoff spot but helped them get back on-track after their disappointing loss to McKeesport last week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense
Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Allderdice DB Jaiyson Lewis Breaks Down His Game-Winning Pick, Westinghouse Rematch
Although it didn’t show on the scoreboard, the Taylor Allderdice Dragons controlled play for much of their 14-6 win over the USO Eagles in the City League Semifinals. 34 combined penalties stifled any offensive rhythm either team could muster. Dragons DB Jaiyson Lewis said the constant flags added an...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Six Panthers Score in Double Figures as Pitt Routs Clarion in Exhibition, 103-51
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Clarion behind strong performances from Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and more in a season-opening exhibition at the Petersen Events Center. Hinson led the way with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting (4- for 7 from three-point range), while Burton added...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne routs Central Connecticut State, 30-6
After a three-game losing streak, the Dukes got back on track on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 30-6 victory over Central Connecticut State at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn. Duquesne is now 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. With the loss, Central Connecticut dropped to 0-7.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Pitt’s Jeff Capel, Nelly Cummings, Blake Hinson Postgame Press Conference After Win Over Clarion
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Clarion by a score of 103-51 in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center. After the win, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, alongside Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott, answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Comments / 0