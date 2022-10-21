ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ocasio-Cortez to Pence: ‘No one wants to hear your plan for their uterus’

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in front of the US Capitol in July. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a simple message for Mike Pence on abortion, after the former vice-president predicted “pro-life majorities” in both houses of Congress after the midterm elections.

“I’ve got news for you,” the Democratic New York congresswoman wrote. “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”

Pence was speaking in response to Joe Biden, after the president announced that if Democrats hold Congress in the midterm elections next month, he will seek to establish the right to abortion in law.

The right was removed in June by the conservative-dominated supreme court, when it struck down Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Pence, once a conservative congressman and governor of Indiana, is maneuvering for a bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Asked this week if he would support his old boss, Donald Trump, should he mount a third White House campaign, Pence said : “Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more.”

He added: “All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days. But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future, ours and the nation’s. And I’ll keep you posted, OK?”

The tweet that stoked the ire of Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent House progressive, said : “I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”

According to most polling, Republicans are well placed to take the House and possibly the Senate .

Boosted by results in special elections and ballot measures earlier this year, Democrats hope turnout among women angered by the supreme court decision on abortion can help them keep control of Congress and important state posts.

Peaceful Waters
4d ago

Bull 💩!!... Just like when Biden was VP, Obama promised to codify abortion when he was a presidential nominee... but after he won the election, it wasn't of their "highest level of legislative priority. " They had years to codify and chose not to. I don't believe a word he says! 😡

NEVERALIBERAL
4d ago

Nobody literally NOBODY wants to hear any words from AOCs trap ever

Jenny Taylor
4d ago

Nobody has a right to speak on someone else's body anyway... Slavery ended well before I was even born!!

The Guardian

