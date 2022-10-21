Read full article on original website
Cavs out to raise the bar against young Magic
Donovan Mitchell found himself apologizing for his latest performance despite eclipsing the 30-point plateau with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the
NBA first-week surprises: The good (the Jazz!), the bad (the 76ers) and the ugly (sorry, Lakers f...
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists
LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Paul, 37, assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
Clippers' Paul George, spurred by Ty Lue to lead, has 40 in win
SACRAMENTO --LA Clippersstar guardPaul George was in the middle of a big second quarter when he said a technical foul "turned my aggression up." He proceeded to take his anger out on the Sacramento Kings. George exploded for 40 points to go with six rebounds and six assists to lead...
Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George's 40-point outing
LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4...
The Hoop Collective: Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers' discipline test
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, have roster construction issues and eventually will have to make a trade -- probably, but not certainly, involving Russell Westbrook. For now, let's...
