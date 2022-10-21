The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.

1 DAY AGO