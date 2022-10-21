ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers changed its offensive coordinator, finding a new identity, and breathing hope into a season that was headed off track. Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
BROOKLYN, NY
thewestsidegazette.com

Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta

An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Jamaica man pleads guilty to ’76 killing

A Jamaica man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War 1 veteran. Ralph Motta, 75, faces 20 years in prison. State Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder indicated that he would sentence the defendant on Nov. 7. The cold case marks the first successful...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy