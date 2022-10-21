Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers changed its offensive coordinator, finding a new identity, and breathing hope into a season that was headed off track. Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday.
South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch
SC State took NC Central down to the wire and came up with a huge defensive play to re-configure the MEAC race. The post South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert
Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta
An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
Man killed in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex
A man in his 20s was fatally shot at a Harlem NYCHA complex early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of his family, was reportedly shot around 3:10 a.m.
Man gets 12 to 24 years for 'terrifying' attacks on 'light-skinned' women in Brooklyn: DA
A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison for a series of attacks on women, selecting his victims based on their gender and skin color, prosecutors announced.
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
VIDEO: Man in 'cream' hat robs woman in bump scheme on Queens street
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s purse in a bump scheme on Wednesday in Queens, authorities said.
Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict teen for fatally shooting 15-year-old
Prosecutors and police failed to provide enough evidence for a murder indictment against the 18-year-old who was charged with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last week.
Jamaica man pleads guilty to ’76 killing
A Jamaica man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War 1 veteran. Ralph Motta, 75, faces 20 years in prison. State Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder indicated that he would sentence the defendant on Nov. 7. The cold case marks the first successful...
Staffer of NYC Mayor fired after caught on tape making disparaging remarks about first responders
A staffer for New York City mayor Eric Adams was reportedly fired after making disparaging remarks about first responders and comments on the effectiveness of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) migrant busing campaign.
