ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Witnesses Chaos At Her Own Funeral In New Video For ‘Anti-Hero’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift is delivering big time on Oct. 21. The singer released the first music video from her album Midnights at 8:00 a.m., giving visual to the very personal song that gives insight into her deepest insecurities. The video begins with Taylor being haunted by ghosts in her own home and hiding in the corner, unsure of what to do as she tries to escape her demons. She’s then visited by someone who appears to be the “devil” version of her, and is there to give her some…life lessons. “Everyone will betray you,” the ‘bad’ Taylor writes on a chalkboard, while the other Taylor viciously takes notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBHQe_0ihaTqY700
Taylor Swift in a scene from her ‘Anti-Hero’ video. (Taylor Swift/Vevo)

She also gives visual to her insecurity about her height, as she enters a room where a group of people is eating dinner and she’s a giant compared to them. At another point, she references her anxieties over her weight, stepping on a scale that simply reads FAT. During the bridge, Taylor gets honest about her fears that people in her life are only using her for her money, as she sets the scene of her own funeral, where her children are fighting over what’s in her will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K1n4_0ihaTqY700
Taylor Swift performing in gold outfit. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Taylor previously revealed that “Anti-Hero” is one of her “favorite songs [she’s] ever written.” In an Instagram video, she added, “I don’t think I’ve ever delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggled a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized — not to sound too dark — but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. This song realy is a guided tour throughout all of the things I hate about myself.”

“Anti-Hero” features a chorus where Taylor sings, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, at teatime, everybody agrees. I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror, it must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.” She also confesses her fears that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, might leave her one day, which is something she’s explored on various songs in the past. “I wake up screaming from dreaming,” she sings. “One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving and life will lose all its meaning.”

A few hours before the release of Midnights, Taylor revealed that she’d actually made multiple music videos for Midnights, with “Anti-Hero” just being the first of them. She already previously confirmed that another music video is coming out on Oct. 25, although she did not specify what song it’s for. She also didn’t confirm any release dates for future music videos or what the plan for rolling them out will be.

The decision to not give too much away matches up with what Taylor has been doing this entire Midnights era. In August, she announced at the VMAs that the album would be coming. In the weeks that followed, she released the tracklist and gave some tidbits about some of the songs. However, she didn’t release any of the tracks before the full album was released at midnight on Oct. 21.

Ahead of the release, Taylor also teased that she also had a “very chaotic surprise” coming at 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 21, as well. It turned out that she had recorded seven extra songs that didn’t make it on the original Midnights. So, she released a 3AM version of the album with the additional tracks. Fans are also expecting her to announce a tour in the coming weeks to coincide with the album.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Penn Badgley Recreates Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video With His ‘You’ Character In Hilarious 1st TikTok: Watch

Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley, 35, loves Taylor Swift‘s new album, Midnights, as much as we do! The Netflix star even took to TikTok on Oct. 24 to recreate the 32-year-old’s music video for her new song “Anti-Hero”, which was released via YouTube on Oct. 21. In the now-viral video, Penn is seen running to his front door only to find his character, Joe Goldberg, standing on the other side. “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” his alter-ego sings to a stunned Penn.
HollywoodLife

Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos

Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
HollywoodLife

Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Co-Star Mayim Bialik Reacts To ‘Unimaginable’ Death, Production Pauses: ‘Rest Well’

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 on Oct. 24. Many celebrities have since responded to his tragic death, including his co-star, Mayim Bialik, 46, who took to Instagram to announce their show, Call Me Kat, is taking a production pause. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious.”
HollywoodLife

Khloe & Kendall Publicly Show Support To Jewish People After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

Khloe Kardashian posted the following statement on her Instagram Story on October 23: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.” Her sister, Kendall Jenner, posted the same message on her own Story on Oct. 24, as well. The statement has gone viral on social media in recent days after a group of demonstrators hung signs with antisemitic messages over a Los Angeles freeway on Oct. 22. The demonstrators made it clear that they were inspired by Kanye West, who recently made antisemitic comments of his own and has since defended them. One of the signs that hung on the 405 read: “Kanye was right about the Jews.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miranda Cosgrove Is Unrecognizable In Kim Kardashian-Style Catsuit On Set Of ‘iCarly’ Reboot: Photo

Miranda Cosgrove, 29, showed off a bold new look, in one of her latest social media photos! The actress flaunted a hot pink catsuit, similar to the ones Kim Kardashian is known to wear a lot, along with a long braid in her hair, as she posed on the set of the iCarly reboot. Josh Peck, who plays Miranda’s character Carly’s manager in the series, shared the photo of Instagram and was standing beside her in it.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Visits Daughter Zahara, 17, At Spelman College For Homecoming & They Take Pics With Fans

Angelina Jolie may be one of the most famous women in the world, but she was just regular old mom while visiting daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia over their Homecoming weekend, Oct. 22nd and 23rd. The Academy Award-winner, 47, tried to keep a low profile while roaming around campus with her girl, who is a freshman at the HBCU, but she was happy to chat and take a few pics with fans when stopped.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Daughter, 9, Wants To ‘Protest’ After ‘Favorite Books’ Were On Library ‘Ban List'(Exclusive)

Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, the American Library Association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted, which is on track to exceed record counts from 2021, according to preliminary data released in September by the ALA. “I feel like no book should be banned. We live in America, and I think what teachers and librarians are taught to do is to be there for kids and recommend the books that are right for them, so it makes me so sad to hear that,” Jenna Bush Hager, who is the daughter of a librarian and avid reader, herself, said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “I believe in intellectual freedom and making all of these beautiful pieces of literature that we want to read available.”
HollywoodLife

Ed Sheeran Reveals He Was ‘Hurt’ After Being Replaced By Billie Eilish On James Bond Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran got candid about a rather significant missed opportunity in his storied musical career. The “Shape Of You” singer, 31, revealed he had started to put pen to paper for the theme song on Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, when he got replaced by Billie Eilish! “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it,” he admitted on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna, Dave Chapelle, & Others Stand Behind Will Smith At Screening Of New Movie 7 Months After Oscar Slap

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” Will Smith captioned the photos he posted to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24), revealing the select few who got to see his new movie, Emancipation, ahead of the Dec. 2 release date. Will, 54, screened the film for some A-lister friends, including Rihanna and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, film writer and black-ish creator Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley, comedian Dave Chappelle, and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. The second slide showed Chapelle, 49, standing among the seats of the private theatre.
LOUISIANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Reacts Strongly To Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott broke his silence on the speculation that he has been cheating with rumored ex Rojean Kar while dating his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The drama began after Rojean, who was reportedly first linked to the rapper in 2013, posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 where she is seen hanging out on a production set with Travis in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he “doesn’t know” Rojean.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Shuts Down ‘Angry Black Woman Myth’: ‘Saying What You Need’ Doesn’t Make You ‘Demanding’

Meghan Markle released a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes on Oct. 25, where she discussed the stereotype of the “angry black woman” with actress Issa Rae. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, told the Insecure star, 37, that she’s found herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” before out of fear at how she’ll be received as a woman of color.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Blows Kisses In Plunging Pink Top As She Reminisces On Love She Got For Her 42nd Birthday

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes,” Kim Kardashian posted on Oct. 23, two days after she celebrated her 42nd birthday. In the photo, Kim blew a kiss to the camera while posing in a magenta top, a piece of food in her other hand. It seemed Kim needed a moment and a quick meal to fully process her emotions after a whirlwind birthday. “This weekend, I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out, and it really made me smile so much,” she wrote. “The flowers, the dinner, the almost Vegas trip all was so so special, and I will remember this birthday forever.”
HollywoodLife

Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After His Passing At Age 72

Robbie Coltrane died from multiple organ failure, as was confirmed by Scottish outlet Daily Record. The actor, most well-known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14 in a hospital in Labert, Scotland. Prior to his death, the actor also suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, heart block, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. It was reported that the beloved actor also had mobility issues in recent years, and would use a wheelchair.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
251K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy