ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Record-Breaking Heat Expected Along With Refreshing Rain And Wind

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNp1y_0ihaTVCy00

Highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend, with record heat likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7CoH_0ihaTVCy00

Exceptional drought conditions will mean high to extreme fire danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tr5b_0ihaTVCy00

The wind ramps up and humidity will drop! The windiest day will be Sunday, with winds gusting from 45 to 50 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p45ct_0ihaTVCy00

On Monday a slow moving soaker arrives. This will cause temps to drop through the day Monday. Rain and storms are likely, and a few storms could produce damaging winds and hail. By the time this storm completely ends, we could see some flooding in isolated areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GW3cr_0ihaTVCy00

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy