ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Damian Lewis to Star in ‘Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn‘s ‘The Radleys’

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QI6yf_0ihaTCgP00

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis (“A Spy Among Friends,” “Billions”) will star in BAFTA-winning “Heartstopper” director Euros Lyn ’s supernatural black comedy film “The Radleys.”

“The Radleys” is based on Matt Haig’s popular novel which follows the Radleys, a seemingly ordinary family who hold a dark secret – they are vampires. They are abstainers, vampires who choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but the truth is revealed one day.

The film is based on a script developed by British Comedy Award winner Jo Brand (“Getting on”) and is written by Talitha Stevenson (“Late in Summer”). It will start shooting in the U.K. in May 2023.

The film is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray (“Good Luck to You Leo Grande”) with Lewis as executive producer through his production company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.

Cornerstone will handle worldwide sales and distribution and will launch sales at the American Film Market. Cornerstone and Genesius recently teamed on “Good Luck to You Leo Grande,” which is on release at international box office following the launch earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The two companies are also working on “The Iceman” and are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched 2020.

Gray said: “I am excited to be working with the brilliant filmmaker Euros Lyn on ‘The Radleys,’ a high concept black comedy and vampire tale which explores, in a darkly humorous way desire, addiction and its power to destroy our relationships and those we love.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “’The Radleys’ is a funny and fresh take on the vampire movie and we are thrilled to reteam with Euros who brings a bold vision to this black comedy about family, morality, desire and self-destructive urges.”

Lewis is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and UTA and Lyn is represented by Independent Talent and UTA.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Star Julianne Nicholson Joins Nicolas Cage in A24‘s ‘Dream Scenario’

Julianne Nicholson will star alongside Nicolas Cage in A24’s comedy “Dream Scenario.” Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, comedian Kate Berlant, Dylan Baker (“The Resort”) and Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) have also been cast in the film, written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. Almost nothing is known about “Dream Scenario,” except that it’s reportedly a comedy. So, it’s unclear who any of the mentioned actors will be playing in the film. It’s expected to begin production this month. Borgli’s credits include the feature film “Sick of Myself,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as several short films, including...
Variety

Chicago Doc Collective Home to Steve James Names New Artistic Director (EXCLUSIVE)

 The company behind “Hoop Dreams” and Academy Award-nominated “Minding the Gap” has named Amir George its new artistic director.George takes over on Nov. 1 at Kartemquin Films, the non-profit, Chicago-based documentary production collective. He is the first person of color to hold one of two top leadership positions at the 56-year-old company and the organization’s second artistic director. George succeeds Kartemquin co-founder and current artistic director Gordon Quinn, who will move into a new part-time role at the org as a senior advisor.George will lead Kartemquin’s artistic vision and will help oversee the company’s operations. He will also serve as...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
Variety

‘Hustle’ Star Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler will receive a performer tribute at the 32nd Gotham Awards ceremony, taking place on Nov. 28 in New York City. It was recently announced Michelle Williams, star of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” will also receive a performer tribute at the Gothams. “Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” says Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute. “Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
Variety

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Variety

‘Dodger,‘ ’The Snail and the Whale’ Lead BAFTA Children and Young People Awards Nominations

The BAFTA has revealed nominations for its Children and Young People Awards, which are returning for the first time in three years. The BBC’s “Dodger” and “The Snail and the Whale” lead with three nominations each, followed by two nominations for “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Jamie Johnson,” “JoJo & Gran Gran” and “Silverpoint.” The ceremony will take place in London on Nov. 27, where 14 categories will be awarded in recognition of craft, performance, and games. All awards are voted on by BAFTA’s membership of children’s industry professionals. The ceremony will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Lindsey Russell. Faraz Osman,...
NBC News

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverley Leslie on "Will & Grace" and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after he crashed his car into a tree in Hollywood, his agent said. "The world is definitely a much darker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

This year’s Gotham Awards are taking place Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. “Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best feature and screenplay. Coming in next with three nominations are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Aftersun” and “The Inspection.” Adam Sandler will be receiving a performer tribute at this year’s ceremony, celebrating the 56-year-old’s tenured comedy career in addition to his...
Variety

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Got Rejected From Playing James Bond: ‘I Wasn’t Edgy Enough’

“Outlander” served as Sam Heughan’s breakthrough acting role, but it would’ve been James Bond had he not been turned down by franchise producers. In his new memoir, “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,” Heughan reveals he auditioned to play James Bond in “Casino Royale.” The role ended up going to Daniel Craig, who starred as 007 in a total of five Bond films. “It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn’t ready for it,” Heughan told Entertainment Weekly. “But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it.” Heughan writes in his memoir that his Bond audition was “so...
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Variety

‘Roving Woman’ Star Lena Góra Signs With LBI Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

LBI Entertainment has signed actor, screenwriter and producer Lena Góra for management. Góra most recently starred in, co-wrote and produced the film “Roving Woman,” which was directed by Michal Chmielewski and executive produced by Wim Wenders. The film, which also stars John Hawkes, follows a woman who breaks up with her partner, steals a car and sets out on a road trip to find some form of closure. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Góra’s performance was noted by critics. The Poland-born Góra, who is now based in Los Angeles, began her career on the stage in Poland, London and...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“Industry” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The British series, which is a co-production with the BBC, concluded its second season on Sept. 19. The cast for the series includes: Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. The show focuses on the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co. It follows a group of recent graduates and now young bankers as they try to stay...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. In a photo posted to Instagram, Smith is seen attending the “Emancipation” screening alongside Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris and ASAP Rocky, among others. Smith wrote in the caption: “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” “Emancipation” stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets U.K., Ireland Streaming Date on Paramount+

Some seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters in the U.K. and Ireland it’s finally heading to Paramount+. It will be available to the streaming platform’s U.K. and Ireland subscribers from Dec. 22, no doubt providing an early Christmas present for Tom Cruise fans. The sequel to the 1986 hit sees Cruise training a detachment of aviation graduates for a specialized mission – one of whom is the son of his late friend and radar intercept officer Goose (Lt. Nick Bradshaw). Miles Teller play’s Bradshaw’s son Rooster (Lt. Bradley Bradshaw). Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Bashir Salahuddin also star in the film,...
Variety

Erin Cahill Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media (EXCLUSIVE)

“A Timeless Christmas” star Erin Cahill has signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media. She has appeared in nine films for the company — eight on Hallmark Channel and one one Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries. “I am honored to work with the legendary Hallmark family, telling beautiful stories that touch the hearts of so many people,” Cahill said in a statement to Variety.  “Hallmark has been a welcoming home for me as an actress and a producer, and I look forward to sharing all the amazing things we’ve been creating together.” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy