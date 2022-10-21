ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times podcast: Coyotes go urban; humans freak out

A coyote catches a small rodent in Costa Mesa in 2021. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

In June, at a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting, residents lined up to share their concerns about a predator that roams their streets, terrorizing them and killing their pets: coyotes. They're an important part of the American West, but suburbanites are now advocating for their wholesale extermination. But is there another option, a way to co-exist peacefully?

Today, we examine this controversy.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún

More reading:

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes. ‘Horrific’ or misunderstood?

In war on coyotes, some argue for learning to live with them

Coyotes are more valuable than most people know

