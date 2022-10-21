The Times podcast: Coyotes go urban; humans freak out
In June, at a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting, residents lined up to share their concerns about a predator that roams their streets, terrorizing them and killing their pets: coyotes. They're an important part of the American West, but suburbanites are now advocating for their wholesale extermination. But is there another option, a way to co-exist peacefully?
Today, we examine this controversy.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún
More reading:
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes. ‘Horrific’ or misunderstood?
In war on coyotes, some argue for learning to live with them
Coyotes are more valuable than most people know
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
Comments / 3