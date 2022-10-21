ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy ‘The Radleys‘ From ’Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn

By Alex Ritman
 4 days ago
Damian Lewis is set to play not one but two vampires in upcoming supernatural black comedy The Radleys , based on the novel by Matt Haig and a film that sees the Emmy and Golden Globe winner reteam with his Dream Horse director Euros Lyn (most recently behind Netflix hit series Heartstoppers ).

The feature, which Cornerstone Films is introducing at the upcoming American Film Market , is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray ( Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ), with Lewis also executive producing through his company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment. It also marks the latest collaboration between Cornerstone and Genesius, which recently teamed up on the Sundance-bowing hit Good Luck to You Leo Grande , are currently working on The Iceman , and are also partners in Australian production and distribution company The Reset Collective.

Based on a script developed by British Comedy Award winner and much-loved Brit standup Jo Brand ( Getting on, The More You Ignore Me ) and written by Talitha Stevenson ( Late in Summer ), The Radleys follows a seemingly ordinary family with a dark secret that even their neighbors aren’t aware of: they’re vampires. Only parents Helen and Peter (Lewis) know about the family’s true nature. They are ‘abstainers’, vampires who choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings. Their teenagers, vegan Clara and lovesick Rowan, have no idea until one evening Clara is attacked by a boy in her class and her bloodthirsty instincts take over, forcing her parents to finally reveal the truth.

With this revelation, Rowan questions his own identity. The temptation to try his first taste of blood only grows stronger with the arrival of uncle Will (Lewis), Peter’s twin brother and a practicing vampire, who pulls back the curtain on his vampiric life of hedonism and freedom. Will is all swagger and sex appeal, and his presence throws the whole family off their axis, unleashing suppressed desires for parents and teens alike.

The film will start shooting in the U.K. in May 2023.

“I am excited to be working with the brilliant filmmaker Euros Lyn on The Radleys , a high-concept black comedy and vampire tale which explores, in a darkly humorous way, desire, addiction and its power to destroy our relationships and those we love,” said Gray.

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “ The Radleys is a funny and fresh take on the vampire movie and we are thrilled to reteam with Euros, who brings a bold vision to this black comedy about family, morality, desire and self-destructive urges.”

Lewis is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and UTA, and Lyn is represented by Independent Talent and UTA.

