ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Driver killed in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 in serious condition following Union Township fire

UNION TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a fire in Union Township Monday night. Firefighters were called to Maple Leaf Condos on Mapleport Way just before 8 p.m. The fire was on the second floor. Authorities say a female victim died, and a...
UNION, OH
WKRC

Police identify driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-71/75

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say the woman killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday was Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills. Police say Arlinghaus was driving northbound on I-71 at 7:10 a.m. when she was struck by a driver going southbound. Arlinghaus was killed in the crash. She was...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man receives life-threatening injuries in Millvale shooting

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Millvale Monday. Police were called to Millvale Court around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim of that shooting at Beekman Street and Hopple Street. He was taken to the hospital...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Coroner identifies man, woman found dead after a murder-suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified two people dead after a murder-suicide. The coroner says Samantha Bowling, 30, and Pedro Corcino, 31, were found dead at a home on Rockford Drive Friday afternoon. According to police, Corcino shot and killed Bowling, and then took his own...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

1 injured after shooting in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was injured after a shooting in Westwood Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Harrison Avenue where they found a person shot in their car. Neighbors say they heard 10 shots and then 10 more a moment later. The person was taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man dies of injuries after Lockland shooting

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Lockland Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Elm Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. They found one man, identified as 20-year-old Treshawn Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Newport on Sunday. It happened near 10th Street and Isabella Street around 3 p.m. Authorities say one person was shot, but have not said if they have any suspects. The victim's condition is unknown.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

1 dead after East Price Hill shooting

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed in East Price Hill early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street. Investigators blocked off an apartment building with crime scene tape. Anthony Jamison was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Rockford Drive near Millville Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The identities of the victims have not been released.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

2 arrested for shooting near UC's campus

CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Clifton Heights early Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. near Calhoun and Dennis Streets, just south of the University of Cincinnati campus. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired first. They found the victim had been shot in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Roadwork to begin, delays expected in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Nighttime paving work is set to begin on Route Four in Fairfield. The roadwork is expected to take place on several lane closures between OH-4 Bypass and Seward Road. The closures are expected to be in place from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The work is...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

After 6 years and 5,000 hours of work, Evanston park officially opens

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park. Walnut Woods officially opened Saturday morning. It's on a formerly-neglected 10-acre property near Victory Parkway and Gilbert Avenue. Volunteers started building the park in 2016. In the past six years, volunteers from Walnut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy