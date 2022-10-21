Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live...
Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
Local business holds 1st annual 'spooky festival' for kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Festive activities continued throughout the Coastal Bend over the weekend, as the 1st annual 'Spooky Festival' included a petting zoo, pony rides, moon jumps, and pumpkin decorating. The best part about the event was that the fun and candy were free. Goodie bags, and snack...
'Celebrate life. Live drug free.' Local schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students across the Coastal Bend are participating in National Red Ribbon Week, a week-long campaign in October that raises awareness of drug, tobacco and alcohol prevention. Under this year’s theme of “Celebrate life. Live drug free,” schools held parades in their area and even made...
Westside schools are “Promoting the Positives” in the 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk took place this weekend. 3NEWS spoke with Danny Noyola Jr., the proud principal of Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary. He couldn’t be happier with the community’s response to the district’s Navigator Walk. Staff, students and parents went to Prescott St. to celebrate academic accomplishments.
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new public health director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city through a huge welcome party for the new health director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public District. Dr. Fauzia Khan comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holds a Master's of Public Health from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "I'm here...
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Corpus Christi City Council set to discuss $4.5 million North Beach canal project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is recommending that city council sign off Tuesday on a plan to build a canal on North Beach. Zanoni said it's part of the continuing revitalization of that area which has been a big draw for tourism. The canal...
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
Wesley Community Center celebrates 80 years of service
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wesley Community Center held a birthday dinner Tuesday to mark 80 years of service. Since 1942, the center has served Robstown and Corpus Christi's most vulnerable families. Tuesday, they honored the people who made their childcare learning centers, mother and child homes, and food pantries what they are today.
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death
VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Almost 5 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost 5 percent of Nueces County registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm election. 10,105 ballots were cast in-person or received by mail on the first day of early voting. 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands. There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Curbside voting available this midterm election but who can use the option?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents begin to make their way to the polls for early voting, some might consider the option of curbside voting. The option has been around for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic but only certain residents can use it. It all comes down to...
Driscoll Children's Hospital patients have a scream at 'Spirit of Children' party
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit of Children party was held at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The party was held to get kids in the holiday spirit, as they got to choose what they wanted to be for Halloween, with numerous costumes and accessories there for the taking.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0