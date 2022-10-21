ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak County, TX

KIII 3News

Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Wesley Community Center celebrates 80 years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wesley Community Center held a birthday dinner Tuesday to mark 80 years of service. Since 1942, the center has served Robstown and Corpus Christi's most vulnerable families. Tuesday, they honored the people who made their childcare learning centers, mother and child homes, and food pantries what they are today.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local mother opens thrift inspired by her son’s dreams before his death

VICTORIA, Texas – Kevin’s Closet opened this summer to commemorate a child’s life and dream. Kevin’s Closet serves as a thrift store with prices as low as $1. Although Kevin’s Closer is a store, Darlene gives as much as she can to less fortunate families. “I tell them, ‘Okay, get whatever you need, try them on, see if they fit,'”...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Almost 5 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost 5 percent of Nueces County registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm election. 10,105 ballots were cast in-person or received by mail on the first day of early voting. 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands. There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

